AMD Threadripper PRO CPUs Drop to New All-Time Low Prices

The AMD Threadripper PRO 5000WX series processors have dropped to new all-time low prices across multiple vendors. These are some of the latest processors to come from AMD over the last year or so and while the discounts are modest, they’re still rather noteworthy given the price history of the CPUs over the last few months.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX: was $1300, now $1099 at Amazon and B&H Photo

This processor uses Zen 3 core architecture. It has a base speed of 4.0 GHz and can reach 4.5 GHz with max boost enabled. The Threadripper PRO 5955WX comes with 16 cores and 32 threads to take advantage of. It can support DDR4-3200 via eight memory channels and can work with PCIe 4.0.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX: was $2250, now $2099 at Amazon, Newegg, and B&H Photo

The Threadripper PRO 5965WX comes with 24 cores and 48 threads. Its base clock speed is 3.8 GHz and it can reach 4.5 GHz with max boost enabled. It's compatible with PCIe 4.0 and can use DDR4-3200 via eight memory channels. This edition is unlocked for overclocking. You can find this deal through several suppliers.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX: was $3200, now $2899 at B&H Photo

Over at B&H Photo, you can find the Threadripper PRO 5975WX for its lowest price to date. It has 32 cores and 64 threads with a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz. With max boost enabled, it can reach up to 4.5 GHz. It's PCIe 4.0 compatible and supports DDR4-3200 via eight memory channels.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: was $6500, now $5799 at Newegg

This edition of the Threadripper PRO has a whoppin' 64 cores and 128 threads. The base clock speed is 2.7 GHz but it can reach 4.5 GHz with max boost enabled. It also supports PCIe 4.0 and can use DDR4-3200 via eight memory channels. This discount is only available at Newegg.

You can check out our review of the Threadripper PRO 5975WX and 5995WX to get an idea of how they hold up performance-wise. If you want to get a closer look at these deals, check out the respective links above for the various vendors. It’s not clear for how long they will be available at these new prices.