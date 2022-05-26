AMD's RDNA 3 Will Support DisplayPort 2.0 and UHBR20

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs featuring the RDNA 3 architecture will be among the first to support full implementation of DisplayPort 2.0, which means support of up to 16K resolutions with a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as HDMI 2.1 48G, which means support of up to 10K resolutions with a 100Hz refresh rate

A Linux patch discovered by @Kepler_L2 shows that at least some of AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 7000-series graphics processors featuring the RDNA 3 architecture will also feature a revamped Display Controller Next (DCN) engine that supports high data transfer for next-generation display outputs. DisplayPort 2.0's UBHR 13.5 and UHBR 20 transmission modes would likely be supported, enabling raw bandwidth of up to 54 Gbps and 80 Gbps as well as HDMI 2.1 4x12Gbps transmission rate and raw bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps.

A DisplayPort 2.0 output supporting UHBR 20 transmission mode can handle resolutions of up to 7680×4320 at 85Hz or 10K at 60Hz with deep colors and without display stream compression (DSC) and even higher resolutions (e.g., 16K) with it. Display Port 2.0's UHBR 13.5 mode is slightly slower, but still can support an 8K HDR mode with a 60Hz refresh rate. To transmit data at 54 – 80 Gbps without errors that would render visual artifacts, DisplayPort 2.0 uses Forward Error Correction (FEC), which adds complexity to display controller and monitor's scaler. Also, one will need to use VESA-certified DP80 cables for UHBR 13.5 and UHBR 20 modes.

Transmission Mode Raw Bandwidth Maximum Display Capability Cable Marking DisplayPort 1.3/1.4 HBR3 32.4 Gbps 8Kp30 without DSC HBR3 DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR 10 40 Gbps 8Kp30 without DSC DP40 DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR 13.5 54 Gbps 8Kp60 without DSC DP80 DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR 20 80 Gbps 10Kp60 without DSC DP80

With its Ryzen RX 6000-series 'Rembrandt' APUs, AMD was the first company to partially implement VESA's DisplayPort 2.0 interface with UHRB 10 mode (10 Gbps per lane), which is enough to handle an 8K monitor with 30Hz refresh rate without DSC using a standard passive copper cable. For an APU that will power laptops as well as entry-level desktops, UHBR 10 support may be a good compromise for now, as high-performance interfaces tend to be power hungry (and there are not so many 8K monitors on the market right now) . But for high-end discrete GPUs AMD seems to be prepping a considerably more advanced and future-proof display controller with its next-generation architecture.

In addition to DisplayPort 2.0 with UHBR 20 support, the new GPUs will also feature HDMI 2.1 4x12Gbps transmission mode (48 Gbps raw bandwidth), which means ability to handle an 8K resolution at 60Hz with HDR and 4:4:4 chroma subsampling and variable refresh rates albeit with DSC 1.2. We do not know whether AMD's next-generation HDMI 2.1 implementation supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) features enabling low latency gaming.