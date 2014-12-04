Trending

Antec's GX300, Feature-Rich Mid Tower Chassis On A Budget

By Antec 

Antec's GX300 packs a lot of features for a case at its price point.

It's hard to get too excited about an "entry-level" chassis, but when Antec is involved, our collective ears perk up nevertheless. Today the company is here to show that once again, it has built what looks like a pretty decent budget-friendly case.

The enclosure in question is the GX300. It follows the standard recipe for a mid-tower enclosure, with room for ATX motherboards, up to three dual-slot graphics cards that can be 400 mm long, a CPU cooler that's 140 mm tall, and up to six 3.5" or 2.5" drives. The PSU is mounted in the bottom of the case and gets its own fresh air supply from below. The case also has three 5.25" optical drives, which arguably aren't really needed anymore.

As far as styling goes, that's probably this case's biggest selling point. Sure, it's not the best looking case out there, but it's elegantly styled with sharp lines without coming off as too boxy. We've noticed that's a hard one to pull off – making a chassis look modern without just making a simplistic box.

Front I/O connectivity is fairly unremarkable, consisting of a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and two HD audio jacks. The case does have a top-mounted hot-swap bay, though, along with a fan controller switch, which are very nice additions at this price point.

We would have liked to see only one optical drive bay (or just none at all), along with a dedicated 2.5" drive bay, but considering this case will sell for €59 in Europe (which means it will probably sell for $59 in the US), we can't complain too much. It will also be available in a windowed variant.

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 04 December 2014 19:55
    Put a nice window in that and would be a winner.
  • InvalidError 04 December 2014 20:26
    14733930 said:
    Put a nice window in that and would be a winner.
    Meh, I do not like windows, do not spend money on flashy components worth attempting to show off and my computer is stuff under my desk where I do not see it anyway. I would be far more interested in easily accessible front intake filters.
  • Mac266 04 December 2014 20:39
    I think I like it. I do appreciate 5.25 bays actually :D
  • dovah-chan 04 December 2014 20:46
    It's more preferable to put your chassis on a higher up platform that is at least 3 feet off of the ground. That way less dust enters as it tends to move around closer to the floor rather than higher up in the air.

    But despite that, I would say that it's time for me to clean out my intakes and filters. Dust always seems to find a way inside.
  • RedJaron 05 December 2014 01:15
    14734148 said:
    14733930 said:
    Put a nice window in that and would be a winner.
    Meh, I do not like windows, do not spend money on flashy components worth attempting to show off and my computer is stuff under my desk where I do not see it anyway. I would be far more interested in easily accessible front intake filters.
    Same, I'm not a big fan of windows. I don't need to show off anything. Full panels tend to baffle more noise, making the case quieter, especially if the panel is lined. I'll take that over a window every time.

    Definitely looks like a nice budget case. The fan controller and hot-swap are hardly ever encountered in the lower price ranges. I'll forgive the lack of a 2.5" bay since budget builders probably won't have them very often, though it would have been nice.
  • Antias 05 December 2014 07:37
    Why oh why do they all insist on THREE optical drive bays, 1 is generally enough, 2 maximum...
    1 for optical drive, 1 for expansion bay or hot swap bay (and to be honest I've seen hot swap bays with expansion ports inbuilt too..)
  • agnickolov 05 December 2014 07:59
    For me, 3 optical bays is the minimum. On my system I have two taken by optical drives (blu-ray reader and DVD writer) and the third is occupied by a memory card reader with extra front USB ports (2x USB3 and 4x USB2) and a front eSATA. And that means I don't have space for a front SoundBlaster panel so my wife got that instead. This case certainly delivers on that so I find it acceptable.

    Speaking of the internal bays, each 3.5" bay can house two 2.5" drives via an adapter so that provides for a maximum of 12x 2.5" drives.
  • RedJaron 05 December 2014 08:06
    Yep, he nailed it. While the user who needs three or more bays may be rare, the manufacturers will err on that side because they don't want to lose sales because their case was lacking just one bay. They'd rather tool in that one extra bay, and I don't blame them.

    I also have to ask, what reader is that? I've been looking for a good front bay card reader that connects over USB3.
  • Jag272 05 December 2014 09:33
    Have to say this looks like a pretty solid budget case. Ofcourse I don't regret my Carbide 300r for my build about a month ago but were this case around at the time I might have gone with this, seems like a very solid case and at about £42 as well.

    Will just have to see how performance is in regards to temps and noise, this looks like a really solid budget option though.
  • ykki 05 December 2014 11:40
    why 59$? The GX500 is only 49$.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811129191&cm_re=gx500-_-11-129-191-_-Product
