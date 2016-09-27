Trending

AOC Agon Displays Land In US, Include Nvidia G-Sync Option

AOC announced that its Agon-series gaming displays are coming to the U.S. in the form of two 27-inch QHD monitors. Meet the AG271QX and AG271QG.

The new displays both feature a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 50,000,00:1 dynamic contrast ratio, with a 350 cd/m2 brightness rating. The AG271QX sports a 144Hz TN panel with a 1ms response time, a 170/160 degree viewing angle, and support for Adaptive-Sync technology.

The AG271QG is priced higher, with an IPS display featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and slightly better viewing angles (178/178 degrees). Nvidia G-Sync technology also adds to the premium price tag.

Both displays feature AOC’s Flicker-Free Technology and Low Blue Light mode, which the company claimed reduces eye strain, discomfort, and fatigue during extended gaming sessions. The stand’s height, tilt, and swivel can be adjusted, and it sports a carrying handle for easy transport to a LAN party or eSports event. There is also a headphone holder on the side of the display. Clearly, the AOC Agon series is built with gamers in mind.

AOC’s Agon lineup also features switchable Game Mode presets that can be toggled using the QuickSwitch Controller, a separate keypad that makes it so that you don't have to reach under or behind the monitor to change settings. Input options for the two displays differ; the TN-based AG271QX features a DVI, HDMI, MHL, DisplayPort, and D-Sub interface, whereas the AG271QG (IPS panel) has only an HDMI and DisplayPort.

The AOC Agon AG271QX is available now at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg with an MSRP of $600 (although it’s currently available for $500 at Newegg and Amazon). The IPS-based AG271QG will be available starting in October with an MSRP of $800.

AOC ProductAG271QXAG271QG
Display Size27”27”
Max. Resolution2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz2560 x 1440 @ 165Hz
Response Time1ms4ms
Aspect Ratio16:916:9
Contrast Ratio1,000:11,000:1
Dynamic Contrast Ratio50,000,000:150,000,000:1
Viewing Angle170/160178/178
Inputs- D-Sub- DVI- HDMI- MHL- DisplayPort- HDMI- DisplayPort
Variable Refresh Rate TechnologyAdaptive SyncNvidia G-Sync
MSRP$600$800
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 27 September 2016 22:24
    The back of the monitor looks quite tacky with the red stripe there, otherwise it looks rather good
  • gnarr 28 September 2016 10:30
    No-one cares about pixel response time anymore. When it's sub 6ms It's never going to matter.

    What we care about is input lag and that is a metric we are almost never given :(
  • JQB45 28 September 2016 11:53
    18656308 said:
    The back of the monitor looks quite tacky with the red stripe there, otherwise it looks rather good

    I agree Nuckles_56, I was happy to see the front of the monitor had only AOC in red, then as I read further my hopes were dashed by the ugly red back.

    Is it so much to ask from monitor, gaming laptop and keyboard makers to create a gaming device without the hideous RED color?

    I'm willing to pay premium prices for premium devices. But I do not want anything covered in RED.
  • xapoc 28 September 2016 12:31
    I love the red on the back! I will be staring at it all the time as I'm playing games or watching whatever! @.@
    Are you guys sitting in a room with walls made out of mirrors where you can actually see the red back?

  • mpdahaxing 28 September 2016 14:16
    Are these prices typical for gaming monitors? Holy balls.
  • BrownRecluse27 28 September 2016 15:21
    What is this hate for the color red, most powerful of all colors!
  • beshonk 28 September 2016 15:24
    The prices are typical for this kind of monitor. I still think the viewsonic is the best option and it's only $700. I don't like the stand, it doesn't match any of the other aesthetics of the monitor and stands out like a sore thumb.
  • Musaab 29 September 2016 09:38
    600 and 800$ is too much, it should be priced around 400 and 500$.
