Arc A750 Trades Blows With RTX 3060 Across Nearly 50 Games

In a new video (opens in new tab) on its YouTube channel, Intel has shared fresh benchmarks of the chipmaker's upcoming Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card. According to Intel's 1080p and 1440p results, the Arc A750's performance is on the same level as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060, one of the best graphics cards.

The cumulative results claim that the Arc A750 delivered up to 3% higher performance than the GeForce RTX 3060 at 1080p and up to 5% in 1440p across 43 DirectX 12 titles. The Arc A750 performed slightly faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in games that use the Vulkan API as well. Intel recorded up to a 4% performance delta at 1080p and 5% in 1440p in favor of the Arc A750.

Intel hasn't officially revealed the specifications for the Arc A750. However, the graphics card will likely come with 24 Xe cores, 3,072 shaders, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit interface. In addition, the boost clock speed probably hovers around the 2,300 MHz mark. Meanwhile, Intel used EVGA's GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming for comparison, one of the faster custom GeForce RTX 3060 on the market, flaunting a 1,882 MHz boost clock.

Intel benchmarked the Arc A750 and GeForce RTX 3060 identical systems powered by the Core i9-12900K, the current Alder Lake flagship. The testbeds also had 32GB of (2x16GB) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-4800 memory, MP600 Pro XT 4TB SSD. Intel used Windows 11 and the balance power plan for the tests.

One thing to note is that the Arc A750 was on Intel's engineering driver, whereas the GeForce RTX 3060 used the GeForce 516.59 WHQL driver. Arc Alchemist's drivers are still a work in process, so that could be holding the Arc A750 back in the gaming benchmarks. Intel has admitted that Arc underperforms in older APIs, so the company only used DirectX 12 and Vulkan titles.

Intel still has a lot of time to get its driver act together. The company hasn't committed to a specific timeframe for desktop Arc Alchemist's launch. However, the chipmaker stated in a recent blog post (opens in new tab), "Intel Arc GPUs are scheduled for release later this year."