Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 Review: Still Dominating

The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 possesses the DNA that we've grown to love about Corsair memory, but like most DDR5 memory, it also carries a premium price tag that makes it out of reach for most users.

The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 possesses the DNA that we've grown to love about Corsair memory, but like most DDR5 memory, it also carries a premium price tag that makes it out of reach for most users.

Corsair's Dominator series is one of the most distinguished memory portfolios in enthusiast circles. But, as the old saying goes, if it's not broken, don't fix it. As a result, Corsair has updated its Dominator Platinum RGB lineup to the latest DDR5 format, following a similar approach. While the memory physically looks identical to its DDR4 counterpart, it brings all the goodness of DDR5 under the hood. Currently, Corsair offers the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits with data rates and capacities spanning up to DDR5-6400 and 64GB (2x32GB), respectively.

Image 1 of 3 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory is available with a black or white anodized aluminum heat spreader. The design retains the clean and aggressive layout that we've come to love from the Dominator series. As usual, we have matching fins and a top rail with RGB lighting that's fixed to the heat spreader with a couple of screws. In addition, Corsair has implanted 12 ultra-bright individually-addressable Capellix RGB LEDs into the light bar.

Since the DDR5 memory modules are practically clones of the DDR4 variants, they also measure 55mm (2.17 inches) tall. However, it's not a height that worries us too much, and the memory modules should fit just fine under the most oversized CPU air coolers. To control the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5's lighting, you'll have to download and install Corsair's proprietary iCUE software. The software also offers other features, such as temperature monitoring and saving custom XMP 3.0 profiles to the SPD, a new feature that arrived with DDR5.

Image 1 of 2 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dominator Platinum RGB memory modules are single-rank with a 16GB capacity. Corsair chose Micron's D8BNJ integrated circuits for this particular SKU. The FBGA code corresponds to the MT60B2G8HB-48B:A (A-die) chips. The power management IC (PMIC) model inside these Dominator Platinum RGB memory modules is the P8911-Y0Z001GR-2115MU unit from Renesas.

The memory kit defaults to DDR5-4800 with 40-40-40-76 timings. The XMP 3.0 profile will switch the memory up to DDR5-5200 and change the timings to 38-38-38-84. The profile will also bump the DRAM voltage up to 1.25V. For more on timings and frequency considerations, see our PC Memory 101 feature, as well as our How to Shop for RAM story.

Comparison Hardware

Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6000U3636E16GX2-TZ5RS 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 36-36-36-76 (2T) 1.30 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB FF3D516G6000HC40ABK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 (XMP) 40-40-40-80 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 CMT32GX5M2B5200C38 2 x 16GB DDR5-5200 (XMP) 38-38-38-84 (2T) 1.25 Lifetime Kingston Fury Beast KF552C40BBK2-32 2 x 16GB DDR5-5200 (XMP) 40-40-40-80 (2T) 1.25 Lifetime Crucial CT2K8G48C40U5 2 x 8GB DDR5-4800 40-39-39-77 (2T) 1.10 Lifetime

Intel DDR5 System (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our Intel testbed for DDR5 utilizes the latest Intel Core i9-12900K processor with Corsair's CUE H100i Elite LCD liquid cooler. The flagship Alder Lake chip rests on an MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard that runs the 7D32vH0 firmware. Meanwhile, the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio tackles the gaming workloads from our RAM benchmarks.

Our Windows 11 installation, benchmarking software, and games are stored on Crucial's MX500 SSDs, whereas the RM650x feeds our entire system with the necessary juice. Lastly, the Streacom BC1 open bench table houses all of our hardware.

Intel DDR5 System Processor Intel Core i9-12900K Motherboard MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Power Supply Corsair RM650x 650W Case Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 20 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Corsair's memory kit situated itself in the middle of the pack in cumulative application performance. Overall, it was the second-fastest memory kit in gaming. The Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 topped the Cinebench R23 charts, marginally faster than Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5-5200.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 DDR5 Review (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When you run hardware outside of the manufacturer's specifications, there's always a potential risk of damage. That's the standard caveat with overclocking any piece of hardware, not just memory. We've already reached out to Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung to inquire about the maximum safe voltages for their respective ICs, but we haven't received any feedback on the topic of safe voltages for overclocking. However, after speaking with various memory vendors, they've agreed that 1.4V is the maximum voltage you would want to pump into DDR5 for an extended time.

We pushed Corsair's memory kit to DDR5-5400 by increasing the DRAM voltage to 1.4V and relaxing the timings to 40-40-40-76. The memory modules may have more gas in their tanks, but DDR5-5400 was the ceiling at 1.4V.

Lowest Stable Timings

Memory Kit DDR5-5200 (1.4V) DDR5-5400 (1.4V) DDR5-6000 (1.4V) DDR5-6200 (1.4V) DDR5-6400 (1.4V) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 C36 N/A N/A 36-33-33-73 (2T) 36-36-36-76 (2T) N/A TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 C40 N/A N/A 38-38-38-78 (2T) N/A 40-40-40-82 (2T) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 34-37-37-77 (2T) 40-40-40-76 (2T) N/A N/A N/A Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-5200 C40 36-37-37-78 (2T) 38-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A N/A Crucial DDR5-4800 C40 N/A 40-40-40-77 (2T) N/A N/A N/A

With the same 1.4V, we got the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kit down to 34-37-37-77 at DDR5-5200. Although the CAS Latency was pretty forgiving, the tRCD and tRP timings wouldn't go under 37 clocks.

Bottom Line

Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 ticks all the right boxes for the more demanding consumer. It boasts solid construction and eye-catching aesthetics that appeal to even the most demanding of enthusiasts. Although not the best, the performance is respectable in anyone's book. However, the pricing may scare potential buyers away.

Being a part of Corsair's top-of-the-line Dominator family means you'll be paying a slight premium for the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38. When in stock, the memory kit retails for $349.99, and pricing won't improve until the DDR5 shortage is over. So if you're ready to jump on the DDR5 bandwagon, the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 should be on your list of options.