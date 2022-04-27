ASRock Lists Radeon RX 6950 XT and Other Models at EEC

ASRock appears to have filed some new graphics card models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory office. As an AMD partner, you won't be surprised to hear these are RDNA2 desktop graphics card refresh designs. The listing, spotted via momomo_us, includes codenames that clearly indicate these are the new AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and the RX 6650 XT models of which we have heard quite a lot in recent weeks.

(Image credit: Future)

Happily, the codenames give some clear insight regarding the families these new Radeons will be injected into. Moreover, we can get a pretty good idea of the cooler design, whether it uses dual or triple fans, and whether the model is factory overlocked from ASRock codenames. See below for the full list of new ASRock models which seem to be on the way (add salt please), with our codename decryption alongside. As per usual, some of these ECC listings could be placeholders.

Codename ASRock Radeon Model RX6950XT OCF 16G ASRock Radeon RX 6950 XT Overclocked Formula 16GB RX6750XT PGD 12GO ASRock Radeon RX 6750 XT Phantom Gaming Dual 12GB Overclocked RX6750XT CLP 12GO ASRock Radeon RX 6750 XT Challenger Pro 12GB Overclocked RX6650XT CLD 8GO ASRock Radeon RX 6650 XT Challenger Dual 8GB Overclocked RX6650XT PGD 8GO ASRock Radeon RX 6650 XT Phantom Gaming 16GB Overclocked

If AMD's current flagship RX 6900 XT caught your attention when it was launched, you might be interested in ASRock's seemingly-impending release of the ASRock Radeon RX 6950 XT OC Formula. We reviewed the original ASRock RX 6900 XT OC Formula, with its sizable but capable triple-fan cooler which facilitated a factory overclock of 10% (pictured top). Thus it is pretty safe to say you should expect more of the same with the refresh. However, all the refreshed RX 6X50 XT models are expected to deliver improved memory bandwidth due to the addition of faster GDDR6 ICs. Graphics card partners are likely to try and squeeze the best overclocks they can too, to make the refresh stand out.

(Image credit: ASRock)

As mentioned above, AMD Radeon RX 6000 series refresh rumors have been running rampant in the last few weeks. Recently we saw an Australian retailer leak somewhat exorbitant pricing for the RX 6950 XT, as well as a Gigabyte EEC leak. As for performance, we have seen two leaks, both suggesting that these refresh cards are far from a big leap forward for PC enthusiasts and gamers.

Current rumors point to an RDNA2 refresh graphics card launch on May 10, about a month from now.