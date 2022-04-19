RX 6650XT Specs Leak Shows Minor Uplift Over RX 6600 XT

The current rumor around town is that the Radeon RX 6650XT will launch soon to rival the best graphics cards out on the market. However, VideoCardz's freshly obtained information indicates that the Radeon RX 6650 XT might not be much faster than the current Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Despite all the leaks and whatnot, it remains a mystery whether the Radeon RX 6650 XT will use the same Navi 23 silicon as the Radeon RX 6600 XT. AMD probably won't refresh the die, meaning the Radeon RX 6650 XT should still arrive with 2,048 stream processors and 32 ray accelerators. In addition, we should expect the new Radeon graphics card to retain the same 32MB Infinity Cache.

According to the leaked specifications, the reference Radeon RX 6650 XT reportedly features a 2,410 game clock and a 2,635 MHz boost clock. The vanilla Radeon RX 6600 XT has a 2,359 MHz game clock and a 2,589 boost clock. So we're looking at a 2.2% improvement on the former and a 1.8% uplift on the latter.

The Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound comes with dual-BIOS support. The Silent Mode adheres to the reference specification, whereas the OC Mode operates with a small factory overclock. The Radeon RX 6600 XT Hellhound runs a 2,382 MHz game clock and 2,593 MHz boost clock in OC Mode. When in the same mode, the Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound reportedly functions with a 2,486 MHz game clock and 2,689 MHz boost clock, representing a 4.4% and 3.7% increase, respectively.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT will not receive an 18 Gbps memory, contrary to the early rumors. VideoCardz believes that AMD will equip the graphics card with 17.5 Gbps memory instead, 1.5 Gbps higher than the GDDR6 chips on the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The Radeon RX 6600 XT offers a maximum memory bandwidth of up to 256 GBps, whereas the Radeon RX 6650 XtT would be suitable for 280 GBps. It's only a mere 9.4% enhancement.

Typically, clock speed and memory upgrades bring along a higher TBP (typical board power). Sadly, VideoCardz didn't obtain that piece of information. However, the publication did notice an increase in the recommended power supply capacity from 500W to 600W. Therefore, it's safe to assume that the Radeon RX 6650 XT would have a higher TDP. AMD rated the Radeon RX 6600 XT for 160W, so the Radeon RX 6650 XT may be around 170W to 180W. In any event, PowerColor's Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound still only commands a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, so the TDP increase shouldn't be significant.

AMD's RDNA 2 refreshed graphics cards recently appeared on an overseas retailer, lending some credence to the rumored May 10 launch date.