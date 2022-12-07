ASRock Allegedly Readies Liquid-Cooled Radeon RX 7900 XTX

ASRock is allegedly prepping an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card equipped with a water block according to VideoCardz. ASRock's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua will likely be the company's top-of-the-range graphics card and promises to be one of the fastest RDNA 3-based offerings available, and will be vying to be one of the best graphics cards around. ASRock is projected to release its Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua on December 13.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua will use the same custom board design as the company's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi that features and enhanced voltage regulating module (VRM) with three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors. Taichi will come with a custom air cooler, but Aqua, as the name suggests, will be equipped with a custom full cover water block that will enable cooling of the Navi 31 graphics processor, its memory cache dies, memory chips, and VRM.

Out-of-box clock rates for ASRock's custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics boards are unclear at the moment. It is also unknown whether ASRock's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua will be faster than Taichi, or will feature the same clocks.

Traditionally, the company’s Aqua-badged offerings are limited edition products aimed at enthusiasts looking for crème-de-la-crème products with enhanced performance, so expect the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua to be priced accordingly. Yet, keep in mind that the company will also offer its Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi, which will not feature liquid cooling, but will come with a variety of board design enhancements and factory overclocking.

The launch of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua marks an important milestone for ASRock. When the company entered graphics cards market a few years ago, it took a rather cautions approach and did not try to compete against range-topping offerings with enhanced voltage regulating modules and fancy cooling systems from other makers. But ASRock is gaining recognition as a maker of graphics boards, it begins to address more lucrative segments of the market.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua will directly compete against top-of-the-line offerings equipped with water blocks or hybrid cooling systems from other makers, such as Asus, Gigabyte, and Sapphire. It is noteworthy that far not all partners of AMD offer Radeon graphics cards with factory-installed water blocks, or hybrid cooling systems.