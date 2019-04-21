Custom GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs From Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI Leaked

Today, respected graphics card leaker VideoCardz released information on numerous unreleased custom GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards from some of Nvidia's biggest partners, including Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. Obviously, these aren't the brands' entire lineups, but the leaked graphics card are probably the most important models. Believe it or not, some custom models, like the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus and GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX, have even already gone up for preorder at foreign Amazon sites.

Images of future products leaking on the Internet a few days just before an official launch has become a trend in the computer hardware world. So, it's natural to find leaked images of Nvidia's upcoming GeForce GTX 1650 gaming graphics card online even though the launch is widely believed to be scheduled in a couple of days.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 OC

Credit: VideoCardz

Once again, the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 OC serves as the flagship of Asus' GeForce GTX 1650 lineup. The graphics card features a dual-slot design and comes equipped with the dual-fan Strix cooler. As denoted by its model name, the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 OC is factory-overclocked out of the box, and as a result, requires a 6-pin PCIe power connector. The graphics card comes with two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1650

Credit: VideoCardz

The Dual GeForce GTX 1650 utilizes the brand's no-frills black Dual cooler with white accents. It will be available in standard and overclocked models. Independent of the version, the Dual GeForce GTX 1650 doesn't require any external PCIe power connectors. The graphics card comes with a different combination of display connectors as opposed to the Strix model. Asus equipped the Dual model with a dual-link DVI-D port, HDMI 2.0b port, and DisplayPort 1.4 output.

Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650

Credit: VideoCardz

The Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 is one of Asus' more vanilla models. The graphics card has a simple shroud with a single cooling fan. A PCIe power connector isn't required. Like the Dual model, the Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 will also come in standard and overclocked trim. It also has the same display connector configurations as the Dual GeForce GTX 1650.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC

Credit: VideoCardz

On Gigabyte's side, the GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC carries the flagship totem. The graphics card employs the Windforce 2X cooler, which measures 265mm long, and two 100mm cooling fans. The shroud is decked out with RGB lighting. The graphics card even comes with a beautiful, full-cover black backplate.

The graphics card ships with a 1,815MHz boost clock, and consequently, relies on a 6-pin PCIe power connector for extra power. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC has a unique display connector layout that consists of three HDMI 2.0b ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 output.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Windforce OC

Credit: VideoCardz

If you think you're seeing double, you're right. Aside from three minor details, the GeForce GTX 1650 Windforce OC is a carbon copy of the GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC. At 229mm, the GeForce GTX 1650 Windforce OC is shorter and only has two 90mm cooling fans. This model comes with a modest 1,785MHz boost clock, as opposed to the 1,815MHz boost clock on the GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 OC

Credit: VideoCardz

The GeForce GTX 1650 OC is one of Gigabyte's more accessible options. The graphics card uses the same Windforce 2X cooler as the previous two models, except that it's even shorter. Gigabyte trimmed the cooler down to 191mm and uses on a pair of 80mm cooling fans. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 OC comes with a 1,710MHz boost clock. Gigabyte has equipped this model with a two HDMI 2.0b ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 output.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Mini ITX OC

Credit: VideoCardz

If space is a luxury inside your computer case, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Mini ITX OC should be exactly what you need. The graphics card's length barely reaches 152mm, and it's cooled by a single 80mm fan. It has a respectable boost clock in the range of 1,680MHz and features two HDMI 2.0b ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 output.

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X

Credit: VideoCardz

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X is right up there with the other top-tier custom GeForce GTX 1650 models. Naturally, MSI's rendition comes with the company's high-end Twin Frozr 7 cooler, which is complemented by a pair of patented Torx 3.0 fans. The graphics card has all the bells and whistles that you would expect like controllable RGB lighting, semi-passive fans, metal backplate, and etc. Like its overclocked rivals, the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X has a 6-pin PCIe power connector. The card also has two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC

Credit: VideoCardz

MSI outfitted the GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC with a black and white dual-slot Ventus cooler and corresponding backplate. Two Torx 2.0 cooling fans are responsible for providing the graphics card with adequate airflow. The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS 4G OC doesn't have any external PCIe power connectors and sports a dual-link DVI-D port, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and HDMI 2.0b port.

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX 4G OC

Credit: VideoCardz

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX 4G OC will compete with Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1650 Mini ITX OC. However, MSI's offering is a bit longer at 178mm. This model doesn't need any PCIe power connectors, either. It's outfitted with a dual-link DVI-D port, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and HDMI 2.0b port for display outputs.

Some GTX 1650 models are already available at overseas retail outlets, and the rising crescendo of leaked images tell us that we'll learn pricing and availability for the U.S. soon.