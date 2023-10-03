Asus' New Z790 Overclocking Motherboard Listed Overseas For Over $850

Asus has revised the brand's ROG Maximus Z790 Apex for Intel's upcoming 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh chips. Dubbed the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore, the new overclocking-eccentric motherboard will no doubt secure many world overclocking records.

According to the leaked renders from Benchlife, Asus has reverted to a black and silver theme on the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore. It's the predominant color combination on Apex motherboards, so it was a shock that Asus had switched things up with the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex and opted for a full-white theme. Some liked the new theme, while others didn't. However, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore has returned to the Apex's roots. Hopefully, Asus has fixed the PCB flexing issue prevalent on the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex. Due to the large heatsink that cools the power delivery subsystem, many ROG Maximus Z790 Apex owners noticed the PCB warped in that area.

The ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore is an LGA1700 motherboard with the high-end Z790 chipset. Given that the motherboard will likely launch alongside Raptor Lake Refresh, it'll support the new Intel processors right out of the gate, unlike existing 700-series motherboards that require a minor firmware upgrade. The original ROG Maximus Z790 Apex has a 24-stage design, so we expect the Encore to feature an equal or superior power solution. The two 8-pin EPS power connectors remain to ensure the Raptor Lake Refresh processor, such as the Core i9-14900K, draws all the power it needs during overclocking.

Aimed at overclockers, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore continues to provide only two DDR5 memory slots. The original model supported data rates up to DDR5-8000 and beyond. We've witnessed professional overclockers push DDR5 memory up to DDR5-11202 on the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex so that the Encore will be equally capable of memory overclocking. However, two DDR5 memory slots limit the maximum capacity to 96GB (2x48GB). The other slot is Asus' proprietary DIMM.2 slot for mounting M.2 SSDs.

While there are six SATA III ports on the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex, the Encore only appears to have four. Assuming the M.2 slots remain the same, the motherboard delivers one M.2 PCIe 5.0 slot and four M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots (including the two from the DIMM.2). Asus made some changes to the expansion slots on the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore as well. The revised model has two PCIe 4.0 x4 slots instead of the PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 4.0 x1 combination on the regular ROG Maximus Z790 Apex. Meanwhile, the two PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots are unlikely to suffer any modifications.

Wired connectivity hasn't changed. There's still only one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port on the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore, which the Intel I225-V Ethernet controller powers. Wireless, on the other hand, has enjoyed a nice upgrade. According to a European retailer, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 functions, an upgrade from the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 on its predecessor. Lacking a specification sheet and renders of the rear panel, it's hard to guess whether the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore has the same connectivity ports as the regular Apex.

Proshop (via Harukaze5719) has listed the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore for $879 and $881 in its Finnish and Norwegian online stores, respectively. If we subtract the VAT (value-added tax), we're looking at a price tag of around the $700 mark, similar to the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex's $699.99 MSRP. Raptor Lake Refresh reportedly launches on October 17, so the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore is just around the corner.