Asus ROG Chakram Core Wired Gaming Mouse Now at $49

The Asus ROG Chakram Core wired gaming mouse is available for $49 down from its going price of around $69. This isn't the first time it's dropped to $49 but it's still one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the mouse since it was first released.

This RGB gaming mouse is recognized for its quality and customizability including its removable joystick module. If you’re looking for something a little bit cheaper, check out our best deals on tech page for more peripheral discounts as we get closer to Amazon Prime Day.

The mouse uses a PAW3335 optical sensor and is capable of reaching speeds as high as 16,000 DPI and 400 IPS. The official specifications confirm a report rate of 1000 Hz. There are nine buttons total including the scroll wheel that can be programmed with custom macros. The left and right buttons use Omron D2FC-F-K switches.

The detachable joystick can be programmed to use 256-level analog or function as a 4-way directional pad. These settings can be set and saved using the Asus Armoury Crate desktop application.

