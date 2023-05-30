Asus' ROG Matrix RTX 4090 Is Ultra-Premium, Liquid-Cooled, and Likely Ultra-Expensive

The last time Asus offered up a graphics card in its ultra-premium ROG Matrix line, it was an air-cooled RTX 2080 Ti, priced at around $1,900 (if you could find one in stock back in early 2019). For those of you who didn't get one of those cards (and maybe have been saving up ever since) the company is back with its ROG Matrix RTX 4090, a super-premium liquid-cooled model of the already super-premium RTX 4090. Yes, this card is going to cost a lot (although we haven't been told exactly how much yet).



Announcing today here at Computex in Taipei, the ROG Matrix RTX 4090 sports a 360mm radiator with Asus' magnetic daisy-chain fans and a copper cold plate that makes thermal contact with the GPU via liquid metal. The result, according to Asus, is an RTX 4090 with the highest GPU boost clock on the market. But what exactly that boost clock number will be wasn't yet available when we wrote this.

The card isn't all about speed, either. It also sports a stunning 2.5-slot design, with the PCB housed in an inner chamber, lit by some tasteful RGBs, and a metal ring running around the end of the card, providing support for the cooling tubes, which stick directly out of the end of the card.



Asus says that it needed to do a fair amount of work to use liquid metal here, and it's the first card the company has sold using liquid metal as a thermal compound. Because liquid metal is a conductive liquid and, unlike laptops, users orient their GPUs in various ways inside their cases, they had to design a barrier around the GPU itself, to keep the material where it belongs, providing top-notch thermal transfer.

