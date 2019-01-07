Trending

Asus’ Big New ROG Strix XG Gaming Screens Sport AMD’s FreeSync 2 HDR

By  

Nvidia’s screen-smoothing G-Sync tech has dominated the high-end gaming monitor space for several years. But AMD’s competing FreeSync 2 tech looks to be making a strong showing here at CES 2019.

Asus’ new Strix XG monitor lineup is made up of a trio of premium panels, all sporting AMD’s screen-smoothing tech (with a generous variable refresh window of 48-120/144Hz), along with HDR support (HDR 600 for the top-end 43-inch model and HDR 400 for for the other two), and a top refresh rate of 144Hz. They’re also all VA panels.

In case it wasn’t obvious, these are high-end gaming screens. Asus isn’t talking pricing yet, but the top-end XG438Q is a massive 43 inches, with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh and support for 90 percent of of the DCI-P3 gamut.

The Strix XG49VQ is even wider (though narrower) at 49 inches diagonally and a 3840x1080 resolution paired with 144Hz refresh. It can display three inputs simultaneously and also supports 90 percent of DCI-P3.

Lastly, the Strix XG32VQR is a 32-inch, 1800R curved display with 2560x1440 resolution and an even better 94-percent DCI-P3 coverage. All three displays have a 4ms response rating, and the 43-inch sports 10-watt speakers, the 49-inch model has a pair of 5-watt speakers and the 32-inch XG32VQR lacks speakers completely.

Specifications

XG438QXG49VQXG32VQR
Panel Size (Diagonal) 43" (16:9)49" (32:9)31.5" (16:9)
Panel TypeVA panelVA panelVA panel
Color GamutDCI-P3 90%DCI-P3 90%DCI-P3 94%
Brightness450cd/m2 (typical)450cd/m2 (typical)450cd/m2 (typical)
Response Time4ms (GTG)4ms (GTG)4ms (GTG)
Resolution/ Refresh Rate3840x2160 @ 120Hz3840x1080 @ 144Hz2560x1440 @144Hz
HDR Support Radeon FreeSync 2 HDRRadeon FreeSync 2 HDRRadeon FreeSync 2 HDR
DisplayHDR 600 compliantDisplayHDR 400 compliantDisplayHDR 400 compliant
Stereo Speaker2x 10W2x 5WX
I/O Ports DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI (v2.0), USB 3.0 (1x upstream, 2x downstream), Audio input, Earphone jack2x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (HDMI & DP support Adaptive-Sync/ FreeSync 2 HDR), Earphone Jack, USD 3.0 ports2x HDMI (v2.0)x2, DisplayPort (v1.2) x1 (HDMI & DP support Adaptive-Sync/ FreeSync 2 HDR), Earphone Jack, USB 3.0 ports

While we’ll have to wait for pricing and put these screens through our tests before passing final judgement, these Strix screens look to take AMD’s FreeSync further into the ultra-premium monitor space. And if they can significantly undercut Nvidia’s pricing (which they should, as G-Sync panels usually demand a stiff premium over the competition), Asus and AMD could have a compelling lineup here.

We should know more important details soon, as Asus says the 49- and 32-inch models will be available in January, while the top-end 43-inch 4K XG438Q should land sometime later this spring.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • madevil72 07 January 2019 21:19
    Wonder if these will release on time. Asus still never released the ROG SWIFT PG35VQ which was shown over a year ago.
    Reply
  • shpankey 08 January 2019 01:17
    still waiting on:

    oled/micro led (a must!)
    hdmi 2.1 (full support, no comprise here)
    4k
    hdr (min 1,000 nits)
    144hz (min)
    dci-p3 wide-gamut (90% for hd premium)
    1ms

    ...call when ready (5 years)
    Reply