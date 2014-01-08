Asus Blu-ray Drive Has Integrated Xonar Sound Card and Headphone Amplifier

It may be one of the product categories with less fanfare, but Asus decided to make one anyway. The SBW-S1 is a Blu-ray drive with an integrated ASUS Xonar sound card and headphone amplifier, something Asus boasts as a world's first.

Today, with ultrabooks shipping sans an optical drive, those who still want a big cinematic experience from optical media will find this useful. Asus says that the Xonar sound card will help deliver "clear distortion-free audio output" and that those who like to keep the experience private will appreciate the amplified headset output.

