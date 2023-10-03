Asus Shares Specs for Long-Awaited 540 Hz ROG Swift Pro PG248QP

Asus is inching closer to releasing its highly anticipated ROG Swift Pro PG248QP gaming monitor. This supremely fast esports monitor first landed on our radar back in January when it showed at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. After radio silence for months, the official PG248QP product pages have now been fleshed out, and include a full set of tech specs.

Targeting esports aficionados, the PG248QP features a so-called esports TN panel which can be overclocked to an astonishing 540 Hz refresh rate (RTX 20 card or newer required). Other headlining specs of this 24.1-inch FHD screen include support for Nvidia G-Sync, Reflex Analyzer, and ULMB 2, DisplayHDR 400, and the integrated ESS Codec for lag-free audio.

The headlining 540 Hz refresh rate this monitor is capable of is an overclocked performance setting. Without overclocking the monitor will actually peak at 360 Hz. eSports players are attracted to super-fast refresh monitors due to the promise of lower overall system latency and the advantageous impact that can have on competitive gameplay.

(Image credit: Asus)

TN panels are well known for their performance capabilities, but have a reputation for poorer visual quality. This "esports TN" (E-TN) panel boasts pretty good specs well beyond just the 540 Hz refresh rate and 0.2 ms GtG response times. For example, it is DisplayHDR 400 certified (panel max brightness is 400 nits), supports HRD10, has a 125% sRGB gamut, with a Delta E of <2, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and reasonably wide viewing angles of 170 degrees / 160 degrees.

Some of the most useful gaming technologies include Nvidia’s G-Sync and Reflex Analyzer, but it also has Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2) for enhanced motion blur reduction "bringing over 2,000 Hz of effective motion clarity," according to Asus.

Other gaming features include Asus GameVisual tech (seven presets for different game genres), and Asus GamePlus (crosshair, stopwatch, FPS counter etc). Flicker-free and low blue light technologies are also present.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus also attempts to make the PG248QP a more well-rounded gaming solution by integrating an ESS Codec, with the promise of “up to 32-bit 384 kHz quality PCM audio support, near-zero latency, surround sound, and enhanced audio.” The reasoning seems to be that audio can’t be neglected as part of the game experience, enhancing awareness and performance.

The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP offers the following ports: one DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, two HDMI (v2.0), an earphone jack, plus a USB Hub : 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. Asus provides a fully adjustable Aura Sync stand with tilt, swivel, and up to 110 mm of height adjustment. If you don’t like or need the stand, you can make use of the monitor’s 100x100 VESA mounts.

Though the release of the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is undoubtedly nearing, Asus is yet to name a date or provide any hints at pricing.