Aya Neo Pro Handheld Gaming Console Starts at $1215

Aya Neo posted an update on its Indiegogo campaign page today, showing the pricing for the upcoming upgraded Aya Neo Pro handheld gaming console. The newest Aya Neo Pro model will cost $1,215 for the 1TB model, while the 2TB model doesn't yet have a set price.

The Aya Neo gaming console is one of a growing number of devices aimed at bringing the PC gaming experience to the palm of your hand. It's basically a Windows PC that fits in your hands, with decent enough performance to power AAA games.

This handheld gaming console is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 4500U mobile APU in the base version. It features six cores with six threads that run at a 2.3 GHz base and 4.0 GHz boost frequency. The iGPU has six GPU cores, each running at 1500 MHz. As previously announced, the reported price for the base model is $925 for the 512GB model, while the 1TB model costs $1015.

The upgraded Aya Neo, called Aya Neo Pro, features an eight-core, sixteen-thread AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor running at a 1.8 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost speed. The eight processing cores are accompanied by eight GPU cores that run at 1750 MHz.

There is also an additional Aya Neo Pro Retro Edition, which is built upon Aya Neo Pro. The Retro Power edition features a cosmetic makeover that gives the console retro vibes. It's a more expensive option, starting at $1315 for the 1TB version while the 2TB version pricing is still unknown.



The presence of Windows and the ample storage options should help the Aya Neo Pro stand out. But the device will face stiff competition later this year from Valve's Linux-based Steam Deck, which will reportedly top out at $649 for the model with 512 GB of storage, while featuring custom silicon with next-gen RDNA 2 graphics.

The project says the base model Aya New console should ship toward the end of August, while the Pro models will begin shipping in mid-September. That is of course if everything goes well with the manufacturing. For more updates on this product, check out the Indiegogo campaign.