Best Cyber Monday Razer Deals 2020

Cyber Monday may not have even started yet, but deals are already upon us, and while we’ve been keeping track of the best Cyber Monday tech deals in general as well as getting more specific with pages like the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, sometimes it’s worth getting even more granular. Well-known manufacturers behind the best laptops, best mice and the like also like to put out their own deals initiatives and holiday gift guides as we approach Winter. That makes this a great time to look for deals from premium brands.

Razer in particular likes to go all-out here, with its holiday gift guide and Cyber Weekend sale. Unfortunately, the company’s site isn’t always the best place to find the best discounts on its products, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. That’s why we’re scouring the web to bring you the best Cyber Monday Razer deals on products like Razer laptops, Razer mice, Razer headsets and more.



Cyber Monday Razer Deals Tips

How powerful do you want your laptop? Razer’s deals range from ultrabooks to 4K @ 120Hz 17-inchers.

Essential or Elite? Razer's keyboards and mice tend to have less premium "essential" versions and more expensive "elite" versions with additional features. Check if these additions are worth it to you.

Accessories: Over the years, Razer's increasingly tried to shift to a lifestyle brand. The company's got plenty of accessories if you want to go all-in on a completely Razer-setup.

Best Cyber Monday Razer Laptops

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1599, now $1,299 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is Razer's tried-and-true mainstream gaming laptop. The model on sale here has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 144Hz FHD screen, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook: was $1799, now $1,498 at Amazon

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is mostly an ultrabook in gaming gear clothing, but that does give it better graphics than other ultraportables. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, a 120Hz FHD screen, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.



Only 2 are left in stock as of time of writing.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Razer Keyboards

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $89 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman is a personal favorite here at Tom's Hardware, since many of us do our work on it. It's got bespoke optical switches from Razer that give it fast actuation but firm follow-through, making it great for gaming and typing.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite Gaming Keyboard: was $169, now $122 at Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is Razer's most premium keyboard, with dedicated media keys, a full ten-key, a wrist wrest, and bespoke green mechanical switches that have a clicky and tactile feeling.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Razer Mice

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $99, now $47 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba Wireless is an optical mouse with up to 16,000 CPI, 7 programmable buttons, 2 RGB zones and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. It connects to your PC over a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle.View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse: was $89, now $59 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba Elite Wired gaming mouse is similar to the Mamba wireless, but uses a wired connection for more stability. It also has up to 16,000 CPI, has 9 programmable buttons and boasts 4 RGB zones.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: was $99, now $69 at Best Buy

The Razer Naga Trinity is Razer's all-in-one mouse with customizable side plates. This lets you easily swap between button layouts that are specifically configured for games like MOBAs, MMOs and shooters. It has up to 16,000 CPI, 2 RGB zones, and up to 19 programmable buttons depending on your side plate.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $59, now $39 at Best Buy

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a little less expensive than the Mamba, but had a comfortable thumb grip. It has up to 16,000 CPI, 6 programmable buttons, one uncustomizable LED, a polling rate of 1,000 Hz and connects using a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $29 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is Razer's most basic gaming mouse. It's got a max CPI of 6,400, 5 programmable buttons and 2 RGB zones.View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $80, now $64 at Amazon This Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse is one of Razer's more premium wired pointer options. It supports up to 20,000 CPI, uses an optical sensor and has 11 programmable buttons and 2 RGB zones.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $60, now $39 at Amazon This is a less expensive wireless version of Razer's Basilisk gaming mouse than the Ultimate model. It supports up to 16,000 CPI, uses an optical sensor, has 6 programmable buttons, boasts 450 hours of battery life and has 1 LED.View Deal

Best Razer Accessories

Razer Kraken Ultimate Wired Over-Ear Headset: was $129, now $69 at Best Buy The Razer Kraken Ultimate is Razer's flagship wired headset. It has cushioned over-the-ear cups, light up sides, an adjustable noise-cancelling microphone and THX Spatial audio.View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless THX Spatial Audio Headset: was $199, now $149 at Best Buy

The Razer Nari Ultimate is Razer's top-of-the-line wireless headset. It has THX spatial audio and an adjustable noise-cancelling microphone, but also has "Razer Hypersense," which translates sound into haptic feedback.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Xbox One Controller: was $159, now $119 at Amazon

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is Razer's premium Xbox One controller, and features interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pad, 6 remappable buttons and triggers, chroma lighting and a panel for adjusting audio.View Deal