Best Newegg Cyber Monday Deals 2019

Amazon may be the world's largest retailer, but if you're shopping for PC components, accessories, peripherals or other general computer stuff, Newegg is frequently the superior retailer. Newegg not only frequently has better prices than Amazon, but it also has better quality navigation that makes it easier to find very-specific components and user ratings.

Like Amazon, Newegg is now in full Cyber Monday tech deals mode with sales on everything from SSDs to graphics cards to prebuilt gaming desktops and laptops. With hundreds of items discounted, it can be hard for shoppers to separate the wheat from the chafe. To help, we're keeping a list of our current favorites below.

Logitech’s G512 SE Mechanical Keyboard: was $100, now $70

This full-sized keyboard, features integrated media key, impeccable RGB lighting, a brushed aluminum finish, a USB passthrough, and tactile mechanical switches courtesy of its GX-Blue tactile switch set. Also available at Amazon, and BestBuy.View Deal

Samsung 27" Curved Monitor: was $199, now $149

This 27" Samsung display is curved with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz.View Deal

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND Internal SSD: was $129, now $99

This 2.5" internal SSD from Western Digital contains up to 1 TB of storage space. It has read/write speeds of 560/530 MBps. You can get one on Newegg for 31% off.View Deal

OLOy WarHawk RGB 16GB DDR: was $99, now $75

This package features two 8GB sticks of DDR4. This is a great 16GB set up for a dual channel motherboard. The Oloy WarHawk RGB RAM is available on Newegg for $74.View Deal

XPG Spectrix 16GB DDR4: was $109, now $70

This RAM was definitely made with aesthetics in mind. The RFB light strips are extra wide and extra bright. This deal comes with 2 8GB sticks of DDR4 for a total of 16GB. These are 288-pin sticks.View Deal

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra Motherboard: was $249, now $200

This motherboard by Gigabyte is part of the 300 series and supports Intel (8th and 9th Gen), Celeron and Pentium Processors. This definitely a board for show—it uses RGB Fusion to control a series of LEDs throughout the board.View Deal

Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB) Starter Kit: was $102 now $89

Raspberry Pis make great gifts, but they're even better when they come with all the accessories. This kit includes a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 B, an aluminum case, a power supply, a microHDMI to HDMI cable, heatsinks, a 32GB microSD card and a getting started guide.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite: was $199, now $169

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite board supports both 3rd and 2nd Gen Ryzen chips as well as Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega Graphics. It works with RGB Fusion via a series of LEDs throughout the board. It's available on Newegg with a $20 rebate card, taking the final price down to $149.View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB Taichi: was $479, now $429

The ASRock Radeon RX5700 XT comes with 8Gb of GDDR6. It has 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and 4 Display Port 1.4 slots. This card usually sells for $479, but you can get one for $40 off currently on Newegg.View Deal

LG 32" 144Hz QHD Borderless Monitor: was $649, now $359

This 144Hz LG monitor spans 32" across. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology. The stand can be adjusted for height and swivel.View Deal

Rosewill 750W Power Supply: was $119, now $59

This PSU is currently available for 33% off on Newegg. It's a 750W 12V power supply built for a full ATX tower—measuring in at 3.36" x 5.91" x 6.30".View Deal

Corsair RMx 850W PSU: was $149, now $129

The Corsair RMx series 850W PSU is fully modular—you decide what cables are necessary and optimize airflow. You can get this PSU for an additional $10 off the current sale price with promo code 9BLKFPRE5.View Deal