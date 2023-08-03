Best UK Tech and PC Hardware Deals

Finding the best deal on tech can be laborious. You're on the lookout for a new piece of tech or an upgrade for your beloved PC, but how can we tell a good deal from a dud? Keep an eye on this deals hub for all the best tech deals from the most popular UK based retailers. We regularly check this page to make sure we include the best deals and that the prices listed are as up-to-date as possible.

So if you're looking for a new pair of gaming headphones or more SSD storage for your PlayStation 5, we have you covered. We’ll be keeping our deals eye out for more of the best bargains and deals on tech.

Here are some of our best deals picks so far, but hurry, because these prices don’t last forever.

Best SSD Deals

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now £138 at Amazon (was £182)

This superfast industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million. It's one the fastest and best Gen 4 SSDs on the market and if you want the fastest PC you need one of these.

1TB WD_Black SN850X: now £59 at Newegg (was £76) - Lowest-ever price

The 1TB WD_Black SN850X has hit an all-time low this Prime Day at just £59. With an M.2 2280 form factor, the SN850X is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. The 1TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300/6300 Mbps.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with Heatsink: now £129 at Amazon (was £159)

One of our favourite Gen 4 SSD the Samsung 980 Pro has superb performance with read/write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s, respectively. This version comes complete with a heatsink for cooler operation and making it an ideal candidate if you're looking for expanded storage for your PS5 console. See our review of the Samsung 980 Pro for more information.



Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB M.2 2230 SSD: now £74 at Amazon (was £99)

This smaller 2230 form-factor M.2 SSD is a perfect fit for the Valve Steam Deck handheld if you want to upgrade your storage capacity. The MP600 Mini delivers up to 4,800MB/s sequential read and 4,800MB/s sequential write speeds.

WD Blue SN570 2TB: now £64 at Amazon (was £87)

If you're looking for an extra storage drive for your games this Gen 3 SSD has excellent performance for the price thanks to its 3500 MB/s sequential read speed as well as 3000 MB/s sequential write speed.

1TB Crucial P3 NVMe SSD: now £34 at Amazon (was £82)

This budget-oriented PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps. It performed well on our tests and is extremely power efficient, making it great for laptops.

WD_Black SN770 1TB: now £44 at ebuyer (was £75)

A Gen 4 SSD with a 1TB capacity and fast read speeds of 5150MB/s and 4900MB/s write. Western Digital also back up its drives with a 5 Year manufacturers warranty.

Silicon Power 256GB 2.5 Inch SSD: Now £11 at Amazon Got an old laptop with a 2.5 inch mechanical drive? For just over £10 you can drop in this SATA SSD and enjoy a few more years of computing for very little cash.

Best Gaming PC Deals

OcUK Gaming Tanto: now £949 at Overclockers (was £979)

This compact gaming PC from Overclockers packs an Intel Core i3 12100F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card, 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 500GB M.2 SSD, and Windows 11 Home operating system.

AWD-IT Patriot Gaming PC: now £714 at AWD-IT (was £899)

This gaming PC is perfect for some 1080p gaming thanks to its inclusion of an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card and Intel Core i5-11400F processor. Hardware inside this gaming PC also include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop: now £999 at CCL Computers (was £1,343)

A 15-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, RTX 3060 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Graphics will be buttery smooth thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate on the bright WQHD display.

Acer Nitro 5: now £969 at Argos (was £1,300)

(model no. AN515-46)

A gaming laptop under £1000 that contains an RTX 3060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Not only that, but this model uses a full HD 15.6-inch display that has a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Best Graphics Card Deals

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB: now £609 at Ebuyer (was £699) A 16GB, power efficient graphics card that is affordable when compared to similar offerings from Nvidia. This card has great non-raytracing performance at 1080p and 1440p. The card has a boost clock of 2310 MHz, and comes with USB C, HDMI and two DisplayPort.

Best Monitor Deals

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now £789 at Dell (was £929)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $200 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on this 34-inch OLED panel, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

AOC Gaming C32G2ZE 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: now £219 at Amazon (was £249)

Fast 240Hz gaming on a large 32-inch IPS panel. This screen from AOC has a 1ms response rate and a 1500R curve for extra immersion when you're adventuring in your favourite game.



Best CPU Deals

Intel Core i3-12100F: now £85 at Box (was £101)

This last-gen 58/89W quad-core chip has eight threads, a 3.3GHz base clock, and a 4.3GHz boost clock. The chip supports DDR4-3200, and DDR5 4800, and has 12MB of L3 cache, but lacks an integrated GPU. An excellent value CPU for a budget PC gaming build.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: now £405 at Amazon (was £428)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses Zen 4 architecture and supports PCIe 5.0. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. The base speed is 4.2GHz but it can reach as high as 5.0GHz with max boost enabled.

Best Headset, Keyboard, and Mice Deals