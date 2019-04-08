Community Questions: What's the Biggest Game You've Never Played?

Credit: Gearbox SoftwareLike any other recent year in gaming, it’s good to be a gamer--if you’re into sequels. Over the past few weeks, there have been a slew of announcements about big name sequels. We’re talking about Vampire: the Masquerade Bloodlines 2, a new Divinity Original Sin IP, and that oh-so-crypticBorderlands 3 teaser. Heck, even Dwarf Fortress has a sequel of sorts coming out (yes, we know it’s a graphical overhaul and not a sequel, but it might as well be).

While some of these sequels may bring excitement, to myself and others they only bring shame. “Shame,” you may ask? Why yes, the shame of never having played the originals. I’ve been told that it is near sin to be call yourself a gamer, a fan of RPGs, and to never have played. I love strategy games and I still haven’t played Dwarf Fortress. And here’s another shameful secret: I never finished Divinity Original Sin 1 or 2. Yes, I accept the tar and am ready to be feathered.

For this week’s Community Questions, we wanted to discuss any landmark games you just never got around to playing through. Did you miss out on Half-Life? Never played a CoD? Tell us about your greatest game-skipping embarrassment in the forums.