Biostar Adds Windows 7 Support to Dozens of Current Gen Motherboards

Windows 10 has been on the scene now for nearly four years. For most current generation motherboards, Windows 10 is the only supported operating system (OS), with support for older version of Windows neglected (helping drive Microsoft's push for Windows 10). This week, however, Biostar announced support for Windows 7 among its latest range of Intel and AMD motherboards, leaving those still hanging onto the dated, but well-loved, OS to rejoice.

Credit: BiostarWith Microsoft ending Windows 7 support and security updates on January 14, 2020, it is strongly recommended to users get the SHA-2 Security Update. If this update is not installed, users will not be offered Windows updates after July 16, 2019, which could lead to security vulnerabilities.

So how can you run Windows 7 on these Biostar boards? For Intel 300 series boards, Biostar has a tool available for download from the Biostar website. The tool slipstreams the necessary bits into the installation. When using the USB flash drive created to install Windows 7, users will power on the system, press “F9” and select “Legacy Mode” to install (note, UEFI mode is not supported). After installing Windows 7, there are a few steps that need to be taken, such as installing hotfixes for TPM 2.0, ME and .NET framework installation. An official guide can be found on Biostar's Windows 7 installation procedures.

Biostar has listed well over two dozen motherboards from the AMD 300/400 series, AMD SoC series, as well as Intel H300 series. Biostar is not offering the Windows 7 treatment for its five Intel B360 and Z370-based boards.

Biostar's AMD 300/400 Series and AMD SoC Series Motherboards

300 and 400 Series SoC Series Racing X470GT8

A10N-8800E

Racing X470GTN* A68N-5600 Racing X470GT3 A68N-5745 B450MH A68N-5545 B450MHC A68N-5200 Racing X370GT7 A68N-5100 Racing X370GT5 A68N-5000 Racing X370GT3 A68N-2100 Racing X370GTN* A68I-E350 Deluxe Racing X370GT5 A68I-450 Deluxe Racing X370GT3 A68I-350 Deluxe Racing B350ET2 A68I-350 Deluxe R2.0 Hi-Fi B350S1

TB350-BTC

B45M2



*Note, on some of AMD's 300/400 series motherboards, Windows 7 support is limited to Bristol Ridge, Summit Ridge and Pinnacle Ridge processors.

Biostar's Intel 300 Series Motherboards



H310MHD3

H310MHD Pro2

H310MHC2

H310MHG

For those still committed to Windows 7 and wanting to move to a current generation platform, Biostar has you covered, albeit in a limited capacity.