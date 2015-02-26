BitFenix' Aegis Case Comes With LCD Logo Display

When BitFenix announced its Pandora, a Micro-ATX case with a little LCD display up front to display a logo or image, we were intrigued at the feature. Now, BitFenix is bringing the same LCD to a new enclosure – the Aegis.

This case is also a Micro-ATX case, but it has a somewhat more traditional design in order to make it appeal to a larger audience. The side features a large plexiglass window, and the front comes with a soft-gloss finish, which also covers the LCD panel. The entire case features an angular design and has plenty of ventilation holes to ensure that the system can have good airflow.

Inside the case you'll be able to fit two dual-slot graphics cards up to 380 mm long (with a single slot in the middle for clearance on supporting motherboards), four 3.5" drives, and four 2.5" drives. It doesn't actually have an optical drive bay, but who cares anymore anyway?

As far as cooling goes, the front of the case will house three 120 mm fans (or two 140 mm fans). The top will accommodate the same, and the rear and bottom will each hold a 120 mm fan. Filters are included at all the intakes, and all the spots support the matching radiator sizes, too. If you use slim-style radiators, you can even use two 360 mm rads if you care to, because thicker radiators will run into each other.

Front I/O connectivity is placed at the top of the case and consists of two USB 3.0 ports, the standard set of HD audio connectors, and power and reset switches.

The display we've spoken about connects to your motherboard using a USB 2.0 port, and it's capable of displaying a static image. It has a resolution of 320 x 240 and a 2.8" diagonal. This is only featured on the Aegis – not on the Aegis core. That model comes with an aluminum BitFenix logo.

BitFenix manufacturing is usually done with tight-enough tolerances for us to also warrant saying that beyond the spec sheet, the quality should be relatively high as well.

BitFenix did not announce pricing or availability, although the case will be available in various colors, including black, red, yellow, blue and white.

