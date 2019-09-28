BitFenix Nova Mesh TG Gets ARGB’d

The mesh-faced version of BitFenix Nova TG that launched last month is available for pre-order with four digitally-addressable RGB LED (aka ARGB) fans, for as little as $5 (or as much as $22) over the non-ARGB version: The higher price refers to BitFenix sales that use Newegg as a proxy.

BitFenix reports that the upgraded fans come from its Spectre A-RGB series and are rated at 22dB(A) per unit. Decibel math says that it would be 25dB for two and 28dB for four, max, without accounting for acoustic phenomena such as beats.

The specs sheet lists support for boards up to 10.7”, which includes most of the enthusiasts' boards that have been called “EATX” by their manufacturers but does not include the full 13” EATX specification. Differences from the original Mesh version are limited to the transition from one RGB and one black fan to four of the newer ARGB model.