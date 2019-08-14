BitFenix Nova ATX Case Gets Meshed

BitFenix today announced availability of its Nova TG Mesh, which is a mesh-faced version of its Nova TG, which is a tempered-glass (TG) version of its Nova. To make this conversation more interesting, the firm didn’t announce the newly-released Nova Mesh, which appears to be a non-TG version of the case.

The new front panel uses traditional snap installation to ease removal for cleaning its encapsulated mesh dust filter, while the top features a magnetically attached mesh filter sheet and the bottom a tab-secured mesh filter. The goal here appears to be low-cost effectiveness.

Designed to support a pair of 120mm fans up top and either three 120mm or two 140mm fans in front, the Nova Mesh TG is also said to support radiators in those sizes in both the front and top positions and graphics cards up to 340mm in length. With minimal space above the motherboard, the ability to fit both a fan and a radiator on the top panel will depend on things like ATX12V connector and DIMM placement. Similarly, PC builders must deduct the thickness of any front-mounted fan and radiator stack from the maximum graphics card length.

To get builders started, the Nova TG includes a single 120mm intake and single 120mm exhaust fan. The exhaust fan has RGB lighting and includes a separate 4-pin RGB cable that works with the software and headers of RGB-supporting motherboards.

The Nova Mesh TG is already available for $65 at Newegg, while the glass-free Nova Mesh is a bit cheaper at $52. Both cases are available in the buyer’s choice of black or white finish.