Bitfenix Unveils New Vision M High-End PSU Line

Bitfenix already has two very good power supply lines, the Whisper and the Formula Gold. And it seems the company wants to increase that number to three. The new flagship PSU series from Bitfenix is called Vision, and it consists of six members so far, starting from a mid-level 650W capacity up to 1500W, an ideal power level for extreme overclockers or mining setups with multiple graphics cards installed.

The Vision units will be 80 PLUS Titanium certified, while on the Cybenetics scale Bitfenix aims for an ETA-A+ level, which is'nt achievable by a number of 80 PLUS Titanium units. According to Bitfenix's PSU PM Alvin Chan, all Vision PSUs will be as silent as it gets, and the goal is to achieve LAMBDA-A++ levels (<15 dB[A]), for the lower capacity units at least. For the higher-watt models, such a low noise output is way too hard to achieve. Even if it were, it jeopardize the reliability over time, since the fan would have to spin at very low speeds under all cases, allowing for high temperatures inside the PSU. The OEM of the Vision units is Channel Well Technology (CWT), and although the platform is semi-digital, it won't be supported by software. So the user won't be able to monitor or control some of the PSU's functions. We don't have a problem with that, as long as the PSU's circuitry is smart enough to select the optimal settings per usage scenario. Still, it would be nice to be able to configure the fan's profile through software, at least.

Bitfenix allowed us to open the high-end Vision PSU and take some photos of its internals.

We also shot a video, to provide you with a better look of Bitfenix's booth at Computex 2018.

Bitfenix Vision Series Features & Specs P/N BVT1500M, BVT1300M, BVT1000M, BVT850M, BVT750M, BVT650M OEM CWT Capacities (W) 1500, 1300, 1000, 850, 750, 650 PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ Noise ETA-A+ - ETA-A++ Modular Yes (Fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C - 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current Protection (minor rails)

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection Cooling 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (with PWM control) Semi-Passive Mode No Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 180 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 EPS Connectors 2x PCIe Connectors BVT1500M: 6+2pin x 10

BVT1300M: 6+2pin x 10

BVT1000M: 6+2pin x 8

BVT850M: 6+2pin x 6

BVT750M: 6+2pin x 6

BVT650M: 6+2pin x 4 +12V Max Power All models can deliver their full power on the +12V rails 5V & 3.3V Max Power 120W Warranty 10 years Price Range $120-$420









