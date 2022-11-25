These Cheap but Capable Gaming Monitors as Less Than $200 for Black Friday

Like many other areas of PC tech, high-end monitors have become ever more expensive in recent years, with cutting-edge panels often topping the $1,000 mark. But that doesn't mean you have drop a stack of Benjamins to get a good experience, or even one of the best gaming monitors. While the price of the best gaming monitors has gone up in recent years, the cost of once-premium features has come down dramatically at the same time. There are several surprisingly well-specced sub-$200 gaming monitor deals available during the Black Friday deals season, with more cropping up every day.

In this price range, you're not going to get OLED, full-array local dimming, or super-fast 360 Hz refresh – although we did see one 360 Hz MSI model get to $199, so there may be more to come. What you generally can find less than $200 are IPS or VA panels (the former better for color and viewing angles, while the latter is better for contrast), refresh rates at or above 144 Hz, and curved displays.

Most of these budget-price gaming monitors are also 27 inches or smaller, although there are some 32-inch options if you don't mind 1080p resolution at that size. The low pixel density of a screen like that is generally more noticeable in productivity tasks than gaming. Nut if you loathe low pixel density, stick to the smaller 1440p options, save up for something more expensive, or keep an eagle eye on our Best Black Friday Deals on Gaming Monitors blog and hope something pops up.

Dell S2722DGM (1440p, Curved 165 Hz): was $299, now $189 at Dell

When we reviewed this 27-inch VA monitor, we praised it for its excellent contrast and color, as well as its solid build quality. It's one of the best 27-inch monitors around.

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $169 at Newegg (was $249)

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit) now $169 at Newegg (was $249) Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

Acer Nitro Mbmiiphx (27-inch FHD, curved, 165 Hz, FreeSync): was $179, now $139 at Amazon

This 27-inch, 1500R curved VA display has slim bezels, a bold red stand and a 165 Hz refresh rate paired with a 250-nit brightness rating. It sports AMD's FreeSync premium for variable refresh, though it should work just fine with recent Nvidia cards as well.

Nixeus NX-EDG27X (27-inch, 1440p, FreeSync, 165 Hz): now $179 at Newegg (was $400)

Another 27-inch, 165 Hz option with FreeSync Premium, the NX-EDG27X has an IPS panel that promises brightness up to 400 nits. It also claims to deliver an impressive 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, but we haven't tested this model to verify those promises.