Chinese GPU Targets GeForce GTX 1650 Performance

For desktops, laptops, and embedded applications.

Zhihui
Zhihui Microelectronics, a China-based developer of graphics processors, has introduced its first GPU. The graphics chip targets a performance level to that of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 while promising a higher energy efficiency. 

Zhihui's IDM929 graphics processor is based on the company's proprietary IDMV architecture, but the company does not disclose its feature set. The only things we know is that the GPU has a pixel fill rate of 19.2 GPixels/s, a texture fill rate of 76.8 GTexel/s and compute performance of 2.5 TFLOPS (presumably FP32), which is comparable to that of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 (which was released in mid-2020). The graphics processor also supports video decoding in H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4, VC-1, DivX, and VP6 formats. Meanwhile, the unit has four display engines and supports DVI, HDMI, and D-Sub/VGA interfaces. 

The GPU is made using a 14nm-class process technology, which could possibly mean that it is made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC). It has a clock frequency of up to 1.2 GHz, which is a relatively low frequency for a chip made on a 14nm node. It is possible that at 1.2 GHz, the chip has a very low power consumption.  

From a performance point of view, it is unlikely that the IDM 929 will join the ranks of the best graphics cards for gaming, but since this is the first GPU from Zhihui, it was unlikely to compete against top graphics boards from AMD and Nvidia. Still, performance of GeForce GTX 1650 is enough for office PCs and even for basic home theater PCs. 

Zhihui Microelectronics is a new name in the rapidly developing Chinese GPU industry, but its main investor Hangzhou Guoxin Technology is a relatively well-known developer of embedded system-on-chips for applications like TVs. That said, it is possible that Zhihui will target primarily embedded applications, at least initially. Meanwhile, Zhihui and Guoxin intend to offer a platform consisting of a CPU and GPU, though it is not directly said whether it will be aimed at PCs or embedded applications.

  • Mandark
    And before all the political remarks, I am glad that there will at last be some competition as these get better and better, because I might want to buy a dedicated graphics card again someday. Currently they are way too expensive for me to purchase.

    I just hope they’re more affordable
  • usertests
    Is the GTX 1650 around the performance of the Radeon 780M iGPU in Phoenix?
  • peachpuff
    the GPU has a pixel fill rate of 19.2 GPixels/s, a texture fill rate of 76.8 GTexel/s
    Haven't seen these type of specs in a while, what does the 4090 do?
  • InvalidError
    2.5 TFLOPS32 slips right between the 1050Ti's 2.1 and 1650's 2.9.

    Kind of depressing how something much slower than the 1650 Super (4.4 TFP32) still sounds remotely worth being excited about today.

    usertests said:
    Is the GTX 1650 around the performance of the Radeon 780M iGPU in Phoenix?
    The 780M is 8.9 TFP32, completely destroys the 1650 on paper compute power. In terms of actual performance though, what few benchmarks are available look like it is barely even. Could be teething issues or acute memory bandwidth starvation.
  • PlaneInTheSky
    WOW. I looked up the price of the 1650, which is a 4-year-old card, that launched for $150.

    A 4-year-old GTX 1650 now costs $200.....wtf.

    I don't care who does it, China or Timbuktu, but the faster these rotten companies like Nvidia and AMD get competition, the better.
  • healthy Pro-teen
    PlaneInTheSky said:
    WOW. I looked up the price of the 1650, which is a 4-year-old card, that launched for $150.

    A 4-year-old GTX 1650 now costs $200.....wtf.

    I don't care who does it, China or Timbuktu, but the faster these rotten companies like Nvidia and AMD get competition, the better.
    Atleast AMD's offerings are better, depending on the region you could get an RX6600 at around this price that is basically an RTX 2070.
