Colorful’s 2080 Ti Graphics Card Is a Whopping $3,000

Credit: JDTo the chagrin of many in the PC community, the flagship RTX GPU, the 2080 Ti, launched at a price of $999, making it by far the most expensive mainstream GPU in recent memory, and it usually retails for a few hundred dollars more. Colorful's iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Kudan listed at Chinese retailer JD is clearly not for those averse to the RTX series' price points because it starts at ¥19,999, which equates to about $2,980 USD. That's more than double the price of the Founder's Edition 2080 Ti and three times the official MSRP.

Credit: JD

Colorful's premium 2080 Ti, spotted by Wffctech, features a plethora of features: an LCD screen (of questionable utility), an overkill cooling solution that uses both air and liquid cooling, three 8-pin power connectors and a very unique steampunk design. Colorful is only making 1,000 of these Kudan cards, which helps contribute to its hefty price tag.

Credit: JD

This GPU is so expensive that even the RTX Titan at $2500, is a cheaper buy. The Titan V isn't that much more expensive either. Colorful seems to be employing the Rolls Royce strategy of pricing, where even though the value of this card doesn't justify a $3,000 price tag, people will still buy it because it looks and is expensive. This is definitely a GPU for those with deep pockets who want to overclock and show off.