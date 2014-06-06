Raijintek Thinks Small with Mini Gaming Case

Taiwan-based Raijentek is quickly running towards US distribution with a full line of gaming enclosures, with its newly-designed Metis leading the charge. Made of thick aluminum and anodized in all the classic colors (yellow also available) or white paint, the Mini-ITX Metis is wide enough to fit a full-sized power supply and 160mm-tall CPU cooler.

Raijintek didn't skimp on storage either, fitting the Metis with two 2.5" bays on the bottom and a 3.5"/2.5" tray at the top. Raijintek even provided holes to flip the power supply around, where only its cables could get in the way of a maximum 240mm dual-slot graphics card length.

Preliminarily priced at $70, the Metis is scheduled to reach the US market during the month of July.

