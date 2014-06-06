Trending

Raijintek Thinks Small with Mini Gaming Case

Compact Metis aluminum gaming cube leads US market push.

Taiwan-based Raijentek is quickly running towards US distribution with a full line of gaming enclosures, with its newly-designed Metis leading the charge. Made of thick aluminum and anodized in all the classic colors (yellow also available) or white paint, the Mini-ITX Metis is wide enough to fit a full-sized power supply and 160mm-tall CPU cooler.

Raijintek didn't skimp on storage either, fitting the Metis with two 2.5" bays on the bottom and a 3.5"/2.5" tray at the top. Raijintek even provided holes to flip the power supply around, where only its cables could get in the way of a maximum 240mm dual-slot graphics card length.

Preliminarily priced at $70, the Metis is scheduled to reach the US market during the month of July.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mortsmi7 05 June 2014 23:13
    I really don't care for having the power supply so cramped.
  • balister 05 June 2014 23:35
    It's a nice looking case, but the problem I see is where are you drawing air into the system to cool it? Unless the window is removable with a proper mesh screen to keep dust from getting into the system, the box is going to get pretty hot for all components.
  • SirKnobsworth 06 June 2014 03:05
    Is it a reverse air flow design? Maybe air flows in through the back, through the CPU cooler, then through the power supply and out the bottom?
  • Crashman 06 June 2014 04:15
    13445112 said:
    Is it a reverse air flow design? Maybe air flows in through the back, through the CPU cooler, then through the power supply and out the bottom?
    PR said that the power supply was backwards, but I believe you're right. The builder needs to turn around the rear fan and CPU fan to use the PSU for exhaust. The PSU should be able to take the heat from so small a CPU.

  • Haravikk 06 June 2014 07:53
    Would it not make a lot more sense to use an SFX PSU? For such a small system it's unlikely you can get above the 450W that a good SFX PSU offers, though I think there are higher rated ones either on their way or out already.
  • soccerplayer88 06 June 2014 16:06
    Forget the case. Where can I buy an LCD at that screen size on the first image!? What is that like 2" monitor? 1080p for lolz please.

    On a serious note, the price seems a little high for what's included.
  • BranFlake5 06 June 2014 22:50
    Add a Good SFX PSU rated at 400-500w and raise the price to $100. Then, you have a competitor for the Hadron from EVGA.
