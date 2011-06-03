Cooler Master's Heatsink With Honeycomb Fins

Cooler Master had a few products to display at Computex. Sadly some of the coolest stuff shown behind close doors isn't ready for public consumption yet, so you'll have to stay tuned. What we can share with you, however, the company's liquid cooling system Project A-L2. It has a copper base with a revised and improved dense mesh jacket that improves efficiency. This solution has a Jenway pump, which features a flow of 400 L/hr.
This solution has two fans, supports Intel LGA 1366/1156/1155/755 and AMD3/AMD2 + / AM2.
Cooler Master also Projet S600, a cooler with six heatpipes and fins in a honeycomb shape to reduce air resistance.
Also new is a control panel to manage fan speed inside your rig.
This isn't likely to get better any time soon on the full-on PC front, as long as they keep cranking out faster chips. I think ultra-silent fans are a MUCH better compromise if you absolutely need silence. You'd better be running an SSD-only machine, too, because a HDD will generate more noise than a silent fan.
There's no way you're going to run a high end system on ambient air without an extremely heavy and complicated cooling system.
Corsair is the only real player in this LCLC space. Corsair's offerings seem to match low to mid range performing air cooling solutions. The advantage is they save on space around the CPU (even though they take up more for exhaust fans and rad).
My Hyper 212 Plus at $25 performs better than my H50 with 2 after-market fans in a push/pull config at $100 total (H50 performed a little better than Intel stock out of the box). Would be good to see Coolermaster come up with something that can really beat air coolers while being self-contained and maintenance-free; something that's not just marketing hype as we've seen so far with this type of product.
Not my future... I completely dropped pure Air cooling circa 2000.