Swap Your Stock Heatsink With a Hyper 212 for $15

There are hundreds of CPU air coolers out on the market right now, but perhaps are none are as well-known as the Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED. During a limited three-day sale, the Hyper 212 LED is available at B&H Photo Video for $14.99 after the discounts and mail-in rebates.

The Hyper 212 LED has the same winning pedigree as its legendary ancestor, the Hyper 212. The new iteration features a 120 x 84 x 160mm footprint, allowing the heatsink to fit inside the majority of computer cases. The svelte body shouldn't be an obstacle for your motherboard's memory slots, and at 468g, the Hyper 212 LED won't be a burden on your motherboard either.

Four 6mm copper heat pipes make direct contact with your processor to carry the heat towards the cooler's huge aluminium heatsink with the corresponding aluminium fins. Cooler Master has endowed the Hyper 212 LED with the brand's XtraFlo 120 fan with red LED lighting. It uses rifle bearings and spins between 600 to 1,600 RPM (revolutions per minute). The fan communicates with the motherboard through a 4-pin fan connector, so you can control its speed.

The Cooler Master XtraFlo 120 is actually a good fit for a CPU cooler of this caliber. The fan is rated for an airflow of 66.3 CFM (cubic feet per minute) with an air pressure in the range of 1.7 mmH₂O (millimeter of water). The noise level varies between 9 and 31dBA. The life expectancy for the Cooler Master XtraFlo 120 is estimated to be about 280,000 hours.

The Hyper 212 LED is a very flexible CPU cooler that supports a plethora of Intel and AMD CPU sockets. On the Intel side, the CPU cooler supports the LGA 2066, LGA 2011-V3, LGA 2011, LGA 1366, LGA 115x sockets and even the long gone LGA 775 socket. As for AMD, the Hyper 212 LED is compatible with the AM4, AM3+, AM3, FM2+, FM2 and FM1 sockets. Lastly, Cooler Master backs the Hyper 212 LED with a limited two-year warranty.

Should You Buy This CPU Cooler?

