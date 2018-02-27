Cooler Master Unleashes MasterCase H500P (Updated)

Updated, 2/27/2018, 8:35am PT: Cooler Master released a Mesh White version of the H500P. In addition to a new white exterior, the Mesh White H500P also features two 200mm RGB fans, as opposed to the non-RGB fans included in the original version. It costs the same $150 as before.
Original article, 10/10/2017, 12:40pm PT:
Cooler Master announced the MasterCase H500P, which is the latest in its MasterCase series of chassis.
It’s plain to see the Cooler Master MasterCase H500P is designed for showcasing your system build, putting your graphics card front and center in the middle of the tempered glass side panel.
The case features a steel and plastic construction and measures 544 x 242 x 542mm. This chassis can accommodate up motherboards up to 12" x 10.7" and full-length graphics cards up to 412mm.
Behind the tempered glass side panel you will find a total of nine expansion slots, seven traditional slots, and two slots for vertically mounting a dual-slot GPU (PCI-e X16 riser cable required). This chassis has mounting locations for two 3.25" and 2.5" drives inside the built-in PSU tunnel, as well as a pair of mounting locations behind the motherboard tray for 2.5" hard drives.
This mid-tower case ships with two 200mm intake fans and a single 140mm exhaust fan. The chassis supports up to seven 120 / 140mm, or four 200mm fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the top and front of this chassis. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be able to install coolers up to 190mm in height. Under the PSU cover you will find a mounting location for an ATX PS2 power supply.
In a world where USB 3.1 Type C is all the rage, we find it a bit odd that the MasterCase is equipped with only two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports.
The H500P is compatible with any RGB-equipped motherboard fitted with industry standard 4-pin RGB lighting headers, including; Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, Asrock RGB LED, and MSI's Mystic Light. This chassis also comes equipped with a three way fan splitter.
The MasterCase H500P is available now for $150.
|Cooler Master
|MasterCase H500P
|Case Type
|Mid-Tower
|Motherboard Support
|Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (up to 12 x 10.7")
|Expansions Slots
|7 + 2
|Dimensions (H x W x D)
|544 x 242 x 542mm
|Drive Bays
|0 x 5.25” 2 x 3.5” 2 x 2.5” (4 x 2.5" using 3.5" mounting locations)
|Front I/O
|USB 3.0 x 2USB 2.0 x 2Audio In & Out (supports HD Audio)
|Fan Support
|Top: 120/140mm fan x 3 or 200mm fan x 2Front: 120/140mm fan x 3 or 200mm fan x 2Rear: 120/140mm fan x 1
|Radiator Support
|Top: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mmFront: 120mm, 140mm 240mm, 280mm, 360mmRear: 120mm, 140mm
|CPU Cooler Max
|190mm
|GPU Length Max
|412mm
|Price
|$150
Love those 2 200mm fans in the front. Nice job coolermaster ;)
The whole tempered glass was an after thought. Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is how tempered glass side panels should be done! The H500P glass panels gap when its closed is laughable, did they even notice it before putting it on the ma. The spacing between the front fans and the vents are also laughable.
And they completely missed the point of the PSU dust filter. No one wants to do a reach around to remove a PSU filter, we need to be able to remove it from the front.
I loved that users can now use triple 140mm fans in the front and top but that's about all I love for the case.
That case may be horrible for temps but they got the tempered glass window right. Where both windows are on hinges and swings open, then can be lift off. The back window with tint but leaves the cut out for the SSD display is beautiful.
If your GPU is hitting 60c on load in a water loop that connected to a overclocked CPU that seems like a good temp to me :) But then again my GPU hits 80c on load and idles around 50c
I was also looking at one of the Phanteks cases but I think the one I first liked only included 2 3.5 drive bays and then you had to buy the upgrade to get more. Then I found the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv which I did not like as much but still is a very nice case and it says it includes support for 5 3.5 drives. I guess there are 2 versions of that as well 1 with just a side windows mos tlikely not tempered glass and the other is a tempered glass side panels. I really like the non tempered glass version because of the hinges on the side panels and wish the tempered glass version had the same hinge design for the side panels. I was also looking at the Define R6 case but but it seems a bit limited on air flow just like the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv case is.