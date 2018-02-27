Trending

Cooler Master Unleashes MasterCase H500P (Updated)

Updated, 2/27/2018, 8:35am PT: Cooler Master released a Mesh White version of the H500P. In addition to a new white exterior, the Mesh White H500P also features two 200mm RGB fans, as opposed to the non-RGB fans included in the original version. It costs the same $150 as before.

Original article, 10/10/2017, 12:40pm PT:

Cooler Master announced the MasterCase H500P, which is the latest in its MasterCase series of chassis.

It’s plain to see the Cooler Master MasterCase H500P is designed for showcasing your system build, putting your graphics card front and center in the middle of the tempered glass side panel.

The case features a steel and plastic construction and measures 544 x 242 x 542mm. This chassis can accommodate up motherboards up to 12" x 10.7"  and full-length graphics cards up to 412mm.

Behind the tempered glass side panel you will find a total of nine expansion slots, seven traditional slots, and two slots for vertically mounting a dual-slot GPU (PCI-e X16 riser cable required). This chassis has mounting locations for two 3.25" and 2.5" drives inside the built-in PSU tunnel, as well as a pair of mounting locations behind the motherboard tray for 2.5" hard drives.


This mid-tower case ships with two 200mm intake fans and a single 140mm exhaust fan. The chassis supports up to seven 120 / 140mm, or four 200mm fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the top and front of this chassis. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be able to install coolers up to 190mm in height. Under the PSU cover you will find a mounting location for an ATX PS2 power supply.

In a world where USB 3.1 Type C is all the rage, we find it a bit odd that the MasterCase is equipped with only two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports.

The H500P is compatible with any RGB-equipped motherboard fitted with industry standard 4-pin RGB lighting headers, including; Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, Asrock RGB LED, and MSI's Mystic Light. This chassis also comes equipped with a three way fan splitter.

The MasterCase H500P is available now for $150.

Cooler MasterMasterCase H500P
Case TypeMid-Tower
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (up to 12 x 10.7")
Expansions Slots7 + 2
Dimensions (H x W x D)544 x 242 x 542mm
Drive Bays0 x 5.25” 2 x 3.5” 2 x 2.5” (4 x 2.5" using 3.5" mounting locations)
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2USB 2.0 x 2Audio In & Out (supports HD Audio)
Fan SupportTop: 120/140mm fan x 3 or 200mm fan x 2Front: 120/140mm fan x 3 or 200mm fan x 2Rear: 120/140mm fan x 1
Radiator SupportTop: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mmFront: 120mm, 140mm 240mm, 280mm, 360mmRear: 120mm, 140mm
CPU Cooler Max190mm
GPU Length Max412mm
Price $150
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jasonelmore 11 October 2017 00:56
    Coolermaster needs more Full tower or Large Mid-tower cases.. All of these high core count cpu's require triple rads.
  • Lucky_SLS 11 October 2017 03:09
    I think this is the best looking coolermaster case, better than the c700p imo. If it performs well, this will be a huge hit with the enthusiasts.

    Love those 2 200mm fans in the front. Nice job coolermaster ;)
  • thundervore 11 October 2017 13:14
    Such a sad, sad case. When I moved away from Antec cases I went into Cooler Master cases, and it was the HAF 912 Elite. I loved it at first as it had those 2 massive 200mm fans, I even went out and brought another black 200mm fan to replace the red one but hated it as there was no real dust filters and AIO water cooling was next to none so I moved on to a Storm Scout 2, then they released the advanced version but I'm not going to mention that buyer remorse. They are basically riding on the fame of the HAF series and trying to be relevant SMH. Gamer Nexus did a great review on this case outlining my exact thoughts.

    The whole tempered glass was an after thought. Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is how tempered glass side panels should be done! The H500P glass panels gap when its closed is laughable, did they even notice it before putting it on the ma. The spacing between the front fans and the vents are also laughable.

    And they completely missed the point of the PSU dust filter. No one wants to do a reach around to remove a PSU filter, we need to be able to remove it from the front.

    I loved that users can now use triple 140mm fans in the front and top but that's about all I love for the case.
  • Poozle 11 October 2017 16:34
    @thundervore I own the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv and it is horribly engineered. The temperatures and air flow is beyond horrible, almost as if thier inclusion of Tempered glass was the only thought to their design. Water cooling temperatures for the case with a 360mm and 240mm rad leads to thermal issues with the CPU when overclocked. The GPU idles at 40 and will hit 60 degrees celcius (980ti all EKWB blocks rads etc and bitspower fittings). The case is beautiful, yes. The overall engineering was a disaster. I had tubing melt in the case and cause a leak at the fittings just last year, which forces me to run the fans at a higher RPM than ideal, making the case loud, and still not cool. There is not a single good tempered glass case out there currently.
  • jasonelmore 12 October 2017 00:38
    and it looks like coolermaster has pulled this case from amazon and their own store.. You can't buy it anywhere currently.
  • thundervore 12 October 2017 16:07
    20262417 said:
    @thundervore I own the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv and it is horribly engineered. The temperatures and air flow is beyond horrible, almost as if thier inclusion of Tempered glass was the only thought to their design. Water cooling temperatures for the case with a 360mm and 240mm rad leads to thermal issues with the CPU when overclocked. The GPU idles at 40 and will hit 60 degrees celcius (980ti all EKWB blocks rads etc and bitspower fittings). The case is beautiful, yes. The overall engineering was a disaster. I had tubing melt in the case and cause a leak at the fittings just last year, which forces me to run the fans at a higher RPM than ideal, making the case loud, and still not cool. There is not a single good tempered glass case out there currently.


    That case may be horrible for temps but they got the tempered glass window right. Where both windows are on hinges and swings open, then can be lift off. The back window with tint but leaves the cut out for the SSD display is beautiful.

    If your GPU is hitting 60c on load in a water loop that connected to a overclocked CPU that seems like a good temp to me :) But then again my GPU hits 80c on load and idles around 50c
  • samer.forums 18 October 2017 04:20
    hey coolermaster , try gorilla glass for the front and top panels. dont use cheap Plastic for clear view. and can I politely ask : where is the USB-C front port ? dont get the reason behind ignoring it on a new case ...
  • techy1966 27 February 2018 17:34
    Yea I am going to be looking for a new case soon and this revised version of the case from CoolerMaster was going to be a option right up until I found out that they are giving support for up to 2 3.5 drives. I have 4 4TB drives for storage & games & a 500GB SSD for my main C drive. So basically if I was to use this case I would have to either 1: get rid of 2 drives or 2: mount 2 drives and I guess let the other 2 drives just sit at the bottom of the case and flop around when I have to move the case around.

    I was also looking at one of the Phanteks cases but I think the one I first liked only included 2 3.5 drive bays and then you had to buy the upgrade to get more. Then I found the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv which I did not like as much but still is a very nice case and it says it includes support for 5 3.5 drives. I guess there are 2 versions of that as well 1 with just a side windows mos tlikely not tempered glass and the other is a tempered glass side panels. I really like the non tempered glass version because of the hinges on the side panels and wish the tempered glass version had the same hinge design for the side panels. I was also looking at the Define R6 case but but it seems a bit limited on air flow just like the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv case is.
  • ubercake 27 February 2018 18:38
    I'm not really a fan of the lights, but I do like a case with big fans since, in most cases big fan=quiet fan & cool PC. This has enough room for a big metal cooler or liquid cooling. I like the look. I like the option for the traditional or vertical GPU mount. It's pretty sharp for a lit up build.
  • Lucky_SLS 01 March 2018 04:29
    Waiting for the H500M, a case to Rival the 570X?
