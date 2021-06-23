Cooler Master’s Excellent FPS Mouse Hits New All-Time Low Price

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You don’t have to break the bank to get one of the best gaming mouse options around. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, one of our favorite gaming mice for FPS titles is on sale for cheaper than ever: $35 .

In our Cooler Master MM720 review, the mouse earned an Editor’s Choice Award, proving to be an elite choice for FPS gamers. Its honeycomb shell is right on trend and keeps the mouse super light at 1.72 ounces. Its unique shape also ensures ring finger comfort, and it’s packed with premiums like pure PTFE feet, a lightweight braided cable and up to 16,000 CPI.

The MM720 is the long awaited follow-up to Cooler Master’s popular Spawn mouse and is likely to become another cult favorite, thanks to excellent performance on the battlefield. And with this deal, you can get it in black or white for $10 cheaper than its prior lowest price.

