Corsair Bulldog Barebones Chassis Unleashed, Available For Preorder

Who let the dogs out? In 2000, it was the Baha Men. In 2016, it's Corsair unleashing a couple of its own dogs. Along with the Lapdog "Gaming Control Center" (read: massive lapboard for living room gaming), Corsair announced the companion "Bulldog" barebones chassis. We saw the Bulldog at Computex, PAX Prime and CES along with the Lapdog.



The Bulldog hasn’t changed much since we last saw it. It’s a Mini-ITX case sporting a Hydro Series H5 SF liquid cooler for the CPU and an SF600 80 Plus Gold power supply, and it's available with a Gigabyte Z170N-WiFi Mini-ITX motherboard. Builders need to add their own CPU, memory, storage and graphics card.

Corsair offers the Bulldog without the motherboard for builders who already have one. This adds some degree of customization, but as of now, the Bulldog is still preconfigured with the H5 SF cooler and SF600 PSU. The 120mm radiator fittings allow you to attach all-in-one coolers to their graphics card, given you have an AIO bracket such as Corsair’s Hydro Series HG10 A1.

The Corsair Bulldog High Performance PC Kit is available for preorder at $399 with a Gigabyte Z170N-WiFi and $299 without a motherboard. If you’d like a custom Bulldog experience in your living room without the hassle of building the system yourself, complete systems will be offered with prices varying based on configuration.

Corsair Bulldog Form Factor Mini-ITX SFF Chassis Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Material Steel Drive Bays -2.5” bay -3.5” bay or 3 x 2.5” bays Expansion Slots 2 External Connections -2 x USB 3.0 -Headphone Port -Microphone Port Fan Mount Locations -2 x 92mm -120mm Fans Included 2 x 92mm Radiator Mount Locations Bottom: 120mm Power Supply SFX12V Only Maximum GPU Length 11.81 inches Maximum CPU Cooler Height 3.54 inches Maximum PSU Length 7.48 inches Compatible Corsair Liquid Coolers H5 SF H55 H60 H75 Color Black Weight 11.02 lbs Dimensions 15 x 17.99 x 5.24 inches (WxHxD) Warranty 5 Years for case and PSU , 1 Year for motherboard

