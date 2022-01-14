Corsair Launches PS5-Ready MP600 Pro LPX SSD: Up to 7.1 GBps

Corsair has quietly started selling a version of its MP600 Pro-series SSDs optimized for Sony's PlayStation 5 game console. The MP600 Pro LPX shares a platform with the MP600 Pro/MP600 Pro XT but comes with a low-profile aluminum heat spreader and offers performance similar to its PC-oriented brethren.

Corsair's first SSDs for a game console will be available in 1TB and 2TB configurations, which are sweet spots for gamers today. The manufacturer rates sequential read performance of its MP600 Pro LPX SSDs at up to 7,100 MB/s, whereas its sequential write performance is rated at up to 5,800 MB/s. That performance aligns with what Corsair's MP600 Pro XT SSDs provide. In addition, the console-oriented MP600 Pro LPX features a solid endurance rating of up to 0.38 drive writes per day (DWPD) over five years.

Corsair introduced its flagship Force MP600 Pro XT drives last September, and it is currently ranked as one of the best SSDs available. The Corsair Force MP600 Pro XT is based on Phison's most advanced controller with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface — the PS5018-E18 — and Micron's 176-layer 3D TLC NAND memory. Given that the performance and endurance ratings of the MP600 Pro XT and MP600 Pro LPX are the same, it is safe to say that the drives share similar hardware. However, the PS5-oriented SSD could feature some firmware optimizations, and there are some physical differences.

When Corsair launched its top-of-the-range MP600 Pro XT drive several months ago, it equipped it with an aluminum heatsink that is 19 mm tall, which is too big for Sony's latest console and possibly even some PCs. By contrast, the MP600 Pro LPX comes with a heat spreader featuring an 11-mm z-height that makes it perfectly compatible with PlayStation 5.

With such performance numbers, Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX is among the best-performing SSDs designed for Sony's PlayStation 5. However, high speeds come at a price. Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX drives are already available directly from the company: the 1TB model costs $184.99, whereas the 2TB SKU is priced at $369.99.