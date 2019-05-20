Corsair MP510 960GB Wants To Replace Your Hard Drive for $120

Credit: Corsair

With a price tag that's less than $120, the Corsair Force MP510 960GB SSD is a very strong temptation. The drive has the capacity and lightning-fast speeds to keep any computer owner happy for a very long time.

The Corsair Force MP510 is an M.2 2280 SSD that's made from a simple, black PCB devoid of any eye candy elements. But like the saying goes, you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. The MP510 combines Phison’s PS5012-E12 controller with Toshiba’s BiCS3 256Gb 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) flash chips to deliver sequential read and write speeds up to 3,480 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, respectively. Random performance is rated for 610,000 IOPS reads and 570,000 IOPS writes.

Product Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write Price (at time of writing)

Price Per GB

Corsair Force MP510 1920GB 1920GB

3480 MB/s

2700 MB/s 485,000 IOPS 530,000 IOPS $299.99 $0.16 Corsair Force MP510 960GB

960GB

3480 MB/s

3000 MB/s

610,000 IOPS 570,000 IOPS $119.99 $0.13

Corsair Force MP510 480GB

480GB 3480 MB/s 2000 MB/s 360,000 IOPS 440,000 IOPS $76.98 $0.16 Corsair Force MP510 240GB

240GB 3100 MB/s 1050 MB/s 180,000 IOPS 240,000 IOPS $49.99 $0.21

Like any high-end M.2 NVMe SSD, the MP510 communicates with your system through a standard PCIe 3.0 x4 interface so you'll want to make sure your M.2 port complies with the specifications to get the best out of the SSD. The drive is rated with an endurance of 1,700 TBW (terabytes written). Corsair backs the MP510 with a considerable limited five-year warranty. At the current pricing, the 960GB model offers you the best bang for your buck at only 13 cents per gigabyte of high-speed storage for your data.

Should You Buy This SSD?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth Corsair Force MP510 review before opening your wallet.

For help understanding what to focus on when buying an SSD, see our SSD Buying Guide. We've curated a list of our favorite SSDs, based on our own testing, on our Best SSDs page. And those looking for external storage users can also check out our Best External Hard Drives and SSDs page.