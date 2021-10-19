Corsair's New AIO Liquid Coolers Debut With 30 FPS IPS LCD Screen

Corsair expanded its cooling arsenal today with a new trio of all-in-one liquid coolers. The iCue Elite LCD lineup is comprised of the H100i Elite LCD (240mm), H150i Elite (360mm) and H170i Elite LCD (420mm).

The iCue Elite LCD coolers arrive with a 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen that sits on the pump head. The ultra-bright screen boasts a 480 x 480 resolution and 30 FPS refresh rate. It serves as a useful dashboard for displaying your system's vital signs. However, you can also customize it to your liking, such as adding a unique animation or your favorite meme. The display also features a LED ring with up to 24 ARGB LEDs that you can control via the Corsair iCue software.

Corsair has equipped the coolers with a split-flow copper cold plate with a high-density design, consisting of 128 micro-skived fins per inch to provide efficient cooling. According to the manufacturer, iCue Elite LCD coolers employ a powerful, but low-noise pump head. Corsair's results showed that you can expect up to 13.6% lower processor temperatures in comparison to an air cooler. The brand carried out the tests on an unspecified processor with a 250W load under and ambient temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Image 1 of 3 H100i Elite LCD (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 3 H150i Elite LCD (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 3 H170i Elite LCD (Image credit: Corsair)

The iCue Elite LCD coolers rely on Corsair's new ML RGB Elite series fans with magnetic levitation bearings, which offer less friction, lower noise, improved performance and durability in comparison to standard bearings. The ML120 RGB Elite and ML140 RGB Elite come with operational speeds of 450 RPM to 2,000 RPM and 400 RPM to 1,600 RPM, respectively. Lastly, eight ARGB LEDs help add some flair to the cooling fans.

Socket compatibility won't be an issue on the iCue Elite LCD coolers. They support the LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA115x, LGA2066 and LGA2011 sockets from Intel and the AM4, sTRX4 and TR4 sockets from AMD.

Corsair backs the iCue Elite LCD Coolers with a limited five-year warranty. The H100i Elite LCD and H150i Elite LCD check in with price tags of $259.99 and $289.99, respectively, while the H170i Elite LCD will set you back $309.99. If already own one of the brand's iCue Elite Capellix coolers, you can opt for the standalone iCue Elite CPU cooler LCD display upgrade kit that sells for $99.99.