Corsair Unveils 6400 MHz Dominator Platinum DDR5 Modules

Corsair has introduced its fastest Dominator Platinum RGB modules to date: DDR5-6200 and DDR5-6400. The modules come with custom PCBs that aid cooling, 'Extreme OC PMIC' for overclocking, and the obligatory RGB LEDs.

Corsair's fastest Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 dual-channel 32GB (2×16GB) kits are have a rated 6200 MT/s data transfer rate. The kit has CL36 39-39-76 timings at 1.30 Volts or at 6400 MT/s data rate with CL38 40-40-84 latency settings at 1.35 Volts, which is well above JEDEC standard 1.1 Volts. Corsair stresses that the modules come equipped with an 'Extreme OC PMIC' yet it never discloses which power management chip is being used. In any case, an 'Extreme OC' moniker along with severe overvoltage seem to promise impressive overclocking potential, something that should be tested.

The memory sticks are designed primarily for Intel Alder Lake and Intel Z690-based systems and therefore support XMP 3.0 profiles that eliminate hassle with manual memory overclocking.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Like all Dominator-series memory modules, the new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 sticks rely on Corsair's proprietary 10-layer PCB with internal cooling planes and external thermal pads that transfer heat to aluminum heat spreaders. With cherry-picked DRAM ICs and the enhanced cooling, Corsair's new Dominators promise not only extreme overclocking potential, but also enhanced longevity, something that might put them into our list of best RAM modules on the market.

The modules come equipped with 12 addressable Capellix RGB LEDs that can be controlled using the company's iCue software, which will shortly be able to monitor temperature and voltages of the modules as well as create additional XMP 3.0 profiles.

Corsair yet has to disclose pricing of its dual-channel 32GB DDR5-6400 C38 (CMT32GX5M2X6400C38) kit, but the dual-channel 32GB DDR5-6200 C36 (CMT32GX5M2X6200C36) kit is listed at the company's website for $514.99. Unfortunately, neither of these memory sets can currently be bought directly from Corsair.