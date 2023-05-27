Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM Now $84 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals are already here as vendors have already started dropping prices on quality hardware. Right now, users can upgrade their memory with this Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM kit for just $84, down from its usual price of $119. To get this offer, you must use the $10 coupon box before adding it to your cart.

The Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-5600 kit includes two 16GB modules. Users can monitor performance and make adjustments to preferences using Corsair’s iCUE application. There you can also save your own XMP profiles.

Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5600 32GB: was $119, now $84 at Amazon with coupon

You can purchase the Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5600 32GB kit for its lowest price to date. It includes two 16GB modules with a latency of 40-40-40-77. It can reach SPD speeds as high as 4800MHz. To get this offer, you must use the $10 coupon box before adding the kit to your cart.

This kit includes two 16GB modules for a total of 32GB. This kit has a latency of 40-40-40-77 and can reach SPD speeds as high as 4800MHz. The modules are cooled by its integrated aluminum heat spreader.

According to Corsair, it’s compatible with both Intel 600 and Intel 700 series. The purchase is supported by a limited manufacturer’s warranty from Corsair as well as Amazon’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5600 32GB product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. Don’t forget to use the $10 coupon box before adding it to your cart to redeem the offer.