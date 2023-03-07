Corsair's 192GB DDR5 RAM Kit Arrives for $730

Corsair's Vengeance memory lineup, which isn't a stranger on the best RAM list, is now available at a density of 192GB (4x48GB), starting at $724.99. In addition, the memory specialist also launched a high-speed DDR5-7000 C40 memory kit with a 48GB (2x24GB) capacity for $284.99.

Two weeks ago, Corsair launched its new memory kits based on 24GB and 48GB memory modules. Unfortunately, while they were big on capacity, they weren't speedy. It's hard to impress enthusiasts when the fastest offering at the time was DDR5-5600. However, Corsair has taken it up a notch and released the Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 48GB memory kit for $284.99. The RGB-less counterpart costs $10 less, so the flashy version only carries a small premium.

It isn't easy to bin extremely fast memory at that capacity, so Corsair has kept it to the 48GB configuration in the meantime. The CMH48GX5M2B7000C40 features 40-52-52-114 timings and requires 1.4V. Unfortunately, the timings aren't the best on the market since the high-performance DDR5-7000 memory kits typically have a CAS Latency (CL) of 34 or 36. Corsair probably had to settle for looser timings to compensate for the frequency and density.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SKU Description Timings Price (USD) CMH48GX5M2B7000C40 CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) DDR5-7000 (PC5-56000) 40-52-52-114 $284.99 CMK48GX5M2B7000C40 CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) DDR5 7000 (PC5-56000) 40-52-52-114 $274.99 CMH192GX5M4B5200C38 CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 192GB (4x48GB) DDR5 5200 (PC5-41600) 38-38-38-84 $749.99 CMK192GX5M4B5200C38 CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 192GB (4x48GB) DDR5 5200 (PC5-41600) 38-38-38-84 $724.99

There are only two options for the 192GB (4x48GB) memory kit. The vanilla Vengeance version costs $724.99, whereas the RGB model retails for $749.99. This particular memory kit consists of four memory modules instead of the other two-DIMM configurations. That's the only reason we could think of why the premium for the RGB variant is $25 compared to the $10 price difference in the other densities.

Regardless of the aesthetics, the Vengeance 192GB memory kit only comes in a single flavor: DDR5-5200. As a result, it's a slightly lower grade than DDR5-5600, the official supported data rate for Intel's 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors. The lower frequency is to ensure maximum compatibility. The memory kit features timings of 38-38-38-84 and only pulls 1.25V.

Corsair's high-density memory kits cater specifically to Intel processors and as a result, comes with XMP 3.0 support. Therefore, the latest Raptor Lake or previous Alder Lake processors are your best bet if you want to hit 192GB. Do note that neither processor officially supports more than 128GB of memory, though. On the other hand, the memory kits could prove to be problematic on AMD’s Ryzen 7000 platform, but future firmware updates should change that.