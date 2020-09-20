Crucial MX500 SSD Provides 500GB of Storage For Just $57

The MX500 internal SSD from Crucial is currently listed on Amazon for just $57.99. Its usual price lingers around $69, making this a 17% total discount. The 2.5" SSD is well-suited for both laptops and desktops with limited space.
Crucial MX500 500 GB Internal SSD: was $69, now $57 @Amazon
This deal saves you a total of $12, providing 500 GB worth of storage at just .11 cents per gigabyte. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 560/510 megabytes per second.View Deal
The SSD uses a SATA 6 Gbps interface. It has a small form factor, measuring in at just 4.06" x .28" x 2.76". If you're looking for a compact device with plenty of storage, this SSD should definitely be on your radar. It has read speeds up to 560 Mbps and write speeds reaching 510 Mbps.
It has a maximum storage capacity of 500 GB and offers additional features in the way of protection by providing AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption. If you'd like to read more about this drive and how it performs, check out our review of the Crucial MX500.
