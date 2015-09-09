Cryorig's C7 Is A Teeny CPU Cooler With Beefy Specs

From what we've seen so far, Cryorig is quite skilled at making huge CPU coolers, but we haven't seen many smaller units yet. Its latest unit changes that, however, as the C7 is an "Ultra Compact" cooler.

The little cooler has a square footprint that is 97 mm wide, with a height of just 47 mm. It weighs 357 grams but still manages to cram four 6 mm heatpipes into that space. Cryorig also specified the fin structure, which is something we almost never see. The fins are 0.4 mm thick, and with a total of 57 fins, they have a spacing between them of 1.2 mm. The base of the cooler is made of C1100 copper, which has a nickel plating to protect against corrosion.

The fan that Cryorig installed is a CR-9215, which is a 92 mm unit with a 15 mm thickness. It can spin at speeds between 600 and 2500 RPM, and it will make up to 30 dBA of noise, push 40.5 cfm in an unrestricted environment, and lift 2.8 mm of water in a pressure test. At maximum speed, it draws only 0.2 A, and it supports PWM signals.

Overall, it looks like a very promising little CPU cooler, aimed to compete directly with units such as the Noctua L9i. Considering that Cryorig's unit is priced notably lower at just $29.99, it will be interesting to see how they stack up against each other.

Cryorig hopes to have the C7 in the U.S. market by the end of the month.

