CyberPowerPC's New Trinity Gaming Rigs Rock Unique DeepCool Tristellar Case

The prototype we saw back at CES is now a real thing. CyberPowerPC has introduced a new gaming PC called Trinity. What makes this setup stand out among the competition is that it features a three-blade form factor instead of the typical rectangle PC case. And while the Trinity PC looks like a spaceship and should dazzle all onlookers, it's purposely designed to separate certain components from each other so that the entire Trinity rig stays extremely cool.

The company explained that the "Performance Blade" includes the graphics card on one side and several optional SSDs on the other. The "Storage Blade" houses the ATX power supply, up to three SSDs, two hard drives and an optical drive. The "CPU Blade" should speak for itself. It supports mini ITX motherboards (Intel and AMD versions are available), and it's also obviously where the memory is stored. The Trinity offers up to 16 GB of DDR3 RAM.

The Trinity case itself, the DeepCool Tristellar, provides two 12-inch graphics card slots and support for a 120 mm radiator. The front I/O panel includes two USB 3.0 ports, one 3.5 mm headphone jack and one 3.5 mm microphone jack. The case also provides two 3.5-inch drive bays, three 2.5-inch drive bays and a single slot-load bay for a slim optical drive. The case also supports an ATX PS2 full-length power supply.

CyberPowerPC is offering the Trinity gaming PC in three models, all three of which will come with Windows 8.1. These include the Trinity 100 with a starting price of $955; the Trinity 200 with a starting price of $1,339; and the Trinity Extreme, which starts at $1,795. Here are the base specs of each:

Trinity 100 Trinity 200 Trinity Xtreme CPU AMD A10-7700K Intel Core i5-4690K Intel Core i7-5820K Memory 8 GB DDR3-1600 16 GB DDR3-1600 16 GB DDR4-2400 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 750Ti 2 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 9604 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB Motherboard MSI A88XI AC FM2+AC Wi-Fi+BT Gigabyte Z97N-Wi-Fi ASRock X99E-ITX/AC Storage 120 GB +1 TB Combo SSD 250 GB + 2 TB HDD Combo 240 GB SSD + 2 TB HDD Combo Optical Drive 8X DVD Burner 8X DVD Burner 8X DVD Burner Case DeepCool Tristellar DeepCool Tristellar DeepCool Tristellar

Keep in mind that the specs shown above are simply the base configurations, and customers can choose different components for an added price. For instance, customers buying the Trinity 100 have a list of seven AMD CPUs to choose from. The memory can be expanded to 16 GB, and the available GPU list is quite long. The same holds true for the power supply and storage options.

