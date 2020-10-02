Get Cyberpunk 2077 and Every Witcher Game for $88

After twice delayed from its original launch date of April 16, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to come out on November 19. There has recently been a bit of controversy surrounding that launch, as development studio CD Projekt Red is breaking a previous anti-crunch promise with mandatory six-day work weeks to finish the game on time, according to an email obtained by Bloomberg. Therefore, there probably won't be any more delays, resulting in new deals on Cyberpunk 2077 and other CD Projekt Red games popping up. Notably, GOG.com’s running a bundle that’ll give you a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order and all 5 Witcher games for $87.77.



“Five Witcher games?,” you’re probably asking. “But aren’t there only three of those?” Not exactly.

Alongside Witchers 1, 2 and 3 and all of their accompanying DLC, this deal also includes Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and The Witcher Adventure Game. The former is a single-player RPG based on the free-to-play multiplayer Gwent game, while the latter is a digital adaptation of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher board game.



Breaking the deal down, this means you’ll essentially be paying $60 for a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 and $27.77 for a collection of the Witcher games (I see what you did there, GOG). That’s a pretty good bargain, so much so that this isn’t actually the first time GOG’s offered it-- this is a repeat of a limited-time deal from June.



So if you’re still dead set on buying Cyberpunk 2077, this is a great way to do so, since it’ll also give you The Witcher 3, a game that won plenty of Game of the Year awards when it came out in 2015.