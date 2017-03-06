Trending

'Dawn Of War III' Arrives April 27

By Gaming 

For Dawn of War fans, the wait is nearly over.

The wait is nearly over for Dawn of War fans. Relic Entertainment just announced that Dawn of War III is scheduled to release on April 27.

The release date marks nearly a year since the game was announced in May 2016. In addition to the release date, the company, along with its publisher Sega, revealed three editions of the game. A pre-order on any of the three variants will give you access to the “Masters of War” skin pack.

Aside from the Standard Edition, which just includes the game, there’s also a $65 Limited Edition, which includes a disc book, the game’s soundtrack, and a lenticular art card that showcases all three factions. There’s also the $130 Collector’s Edition for die-hard fans. It features everything from the Limited Edition as well as three cloth banners, each with their own symbol and slogan, to represent the factions, and a 25" x 15.2" (HxW) replica of the Godsplitter Daemon Hammer, the weapon used by the Space Marines hero Gabriel Angelos.

If you want more Dawn of War III content to keep you excited for the next month, we’ve got you covered. You can check out our previews of the game from last June and during PAX West.

NameDawn of War III
TypeReal time strategy
DeveloperRelic Entertainment
PublisherSega
PlatformsPC
Release DateApril 27
Where To BuyDawn Of War StoreSteam
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 06 March 2017 17:05
    So this is officially the greatest news i have read this morning.

    might actually buy this on release day. almost never do but this series is a huge favorite of mine.
    Reply
  • 06 March 2017 18:16
    I want it!
    Reply
  • 06 March 2017 18:19
    The hammer replica size is wrong. According to the site, it's only 14.2” x 4.2”, not 25” x 15.2”, those are the banners. And does the middle banner say 'dance'?
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 06 March 2017 18:41
    I wish I could share your excitement, but having only one game mode, having gameplay multiple previews have called MOBA-like, and having the smallest amount of races yet is not exactly inspiring me.
    Reply
  • Kourgath223 07 March 2017 01:57
    19388809 said:
    The hammer replica size is wrong. According to the site, it's only 14.2” x 4.2”, not 25” x 15.2”, those are the banners. And does the middle banner say 'dance'?

    Yes the Eldar banner says "Dance of..." the last part is covered up but I assume the whole thing is "Dance of Death" since that is the only thing I can find for the Eldar that has a "Dance of..." in it and is related to the Eldar.
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 07 March 2017 04:03
    Starcraft III with blinding bloom effects, I'll pass.
    Reply