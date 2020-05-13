Dell G3 and G5 Sub-$1000 Gaming Laptops Get Refreshes

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell’s G3 15 and G5 15 gaming laptops are getting new Intel 10th Gen refreshes later this May, with the company’s new G3 15 3500 and G5 15 5500. Like their predecessors, these machines can vary from entry level to powerful, and come in a mid-weight, 0.9-inch thick chassis.



Dell G3 15 (3500) Dell G5 15 (5500) CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Memory Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4, Expandable to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD - or - Up to 512GB PCIe SSD and 1TB 5400 RPM HDD Up to 512GB PCIe SSD and 1TB 5400 RPM HDD - or - 512GB PCIe SSD and 32GB Optane 512GB PCIe SSD and 32GB Optane Display 15 inch WVA LED 1080p @ up to 144Hz 15 inch WVA LED 1080p @ up to 300Hz Ports All models: 2x USB Type-A, SD Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone/mic jack, HDMI 2.0 All models: 2x USB Type-A, SD Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone/mic jack, HDMI 2.0 GTX 1650/1650Ti models only: 1x USB-C DisplayPort, 1x RJ45 Ethernet port GTX 1650/1650Ti models only: 1x USB-C DisplayPort, 1x RJ45 Ethernet port GTX 1660Ti and above models only: 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 1x RJ45 Ethernet Port GTX 1660Ti and above models only: 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 1x RJ45 Ethernet Port Battery Up to 68 WHr Up to 68 WHr Dimensions 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches Models below 1660 Ti: 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches Models 1660 Ti and above: 14.4 x 10 x 1 inches Starting Weight 5.18 pounds 5.18 pounds Starting Price $779.99 $829.99 Release Date May 21, 2020 May 21, 2020

The G3 15 3500 and the G5 15 5500 will introduce two major new additions to Dell’s non-Alienware gaming laptop line. First is the new selection of 10th Gen Intel processors, between either a Core i5-10300H or a Core 7-10750H, which is available on both systems. The second major addition differs between the new systems, allowing users to choose from a wider range of Nvidia graphics cards. This includes a GTX 1650, GTX 1650 TI, GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060 for the G3 15 3500 and a GTX 1650 Ti, GTX 1660 Ti, RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 Max-Q for the G5 15 5500.



Like their predecessors, both new Dell G series laptops will feature customizable memory, with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM available at checkout. The G5 will also have a free slot for adding additional memory up to 32GB.

Storage for both laptops varies between single and dual storage options, meaning users will be able to choose between either a single SSD up to 1TB of storage or a single SSD up to 512GB of storage alongside a single 1TB large 5400 RPM HDD. There’s also an option to use an Intel Teton Glacier 512GB PCiE SSD (Intel sells this under the official name “Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage”), which also includes 32GB of Optane memory.



Displays across both machines are all 1080p WVA (wide viewing angle) LEDs, with the G3 offering two 60Hz options and a single 144 Hz option. The G5 expands the available displays with an additional option for a 300Hz screen. Dell advertises all displays across both laptops as having 300 nits of brightness, save one 60Hz option on the G3 that only has 220 nits.

(Image credit: Dell)

The G3 15 3500 and G5 15 5500 also offer plenty of customization in areas where we don’t normally see it. The different ports available to either laptop depends on your graphics card choice, including ethernet connectivity. Users can also select between 802.11ac WiFi with either Bluetooth 4.1 or Bluetooth 5.0, or they can specifically choose Intel AX201 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0 if they’re an Intel loyalist.

The G3 and G5 also both have options for either unlit, backlit, or RGB keyboards, while G5 models with either a GTX 1660Ti or an RTX GPU will have chassis with “12 zone lighting.” The specs for both laptops also list either 51 or 68WHr battery options, though it’s unclear if users will get to choose between the two or if the battery included will depend on another option. For instance, laptops with HDDs typically have more space for larger batteries. There’s also two different AC adapter voltages, which will almost certainly depend on which battery a specific laptop ends up having.



While the G3 will have both black and white color options, while the G5 will only come in “interstellar black,” which translates to black with little white dots all over it. Regardless of color, both laptops will also retain similar visual design to last year’s models, with the G3 opting for a diamond hinge and blue detailing and the G5 choosing a more no-frills build.



Both the G3 15 3300 and the G5 15 3300 release on May 21. The G3 will start at $779.99, while the G5 will start slightly more expensive at $829.99.