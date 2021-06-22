Dell's 27-inch, 165 Hz HDR Gaming Monitor Now $379

Dell's S2721DGF is a truly impressive gaming monitor that has just about everything you could want for an affordable, high-refresh rate display. The 165 Hz, 27-inch screen has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR10 support, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility and brightness up to 400 nits.

In our review of the Dell S2721DGF, we praised the IPS monitor's fantastic HDR experience and eye-popping colors. It provides a full 93 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut with plenty of contrast and deep saturation. When testing with a high-end graphics card, we easily hit 165 fps and noticed no motion blur at all.

The S2721DGF is now on sale at Dell.com for $379, which matches its lowest price ever.

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor: was $609, now $379 at Dell

A high quality 1440p gaming monitor with buttery smooth 165 Hz refresh rate on HDMI (165Hz on DP), alongside adaptive sync, HDR and a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut.View Deal

The Dell S2721DGF has plenty of connectivity options. It comes with two HDMI 2.0 connections and a single DisplayPort 1.4 port. It also has four USB 3.0 ports so you can connect your peripherals.

