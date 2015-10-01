Dell Unveils New UltraSharp Displays With Adobe RGB

In addition to Dell's new Precision workstations, the company also announced three new displays capable of supporting 99.5-100 percent Adobe RGB.

These new displays range in size from 25 to 32 inches. The Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 4K Monitor, as the name suggests, uses a resolution of 3840x2160, and is capable of operating at 60 Hz over HDMI 2.0 at these resolutions.

The two smaller displays measure 27 inches for the Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor, and 25 inches for the Dell UltraSharp 25 Monitor. In addition to being smaller, these displays also have reduced resolution support compared to the 32-inch display, and are only capable of running at 2560x1440 or lower.

Despite the lower resolution, these displays are still quite feature rich. Dell opted to give the 27-inch and 25-inch displays ultra-thin borders to minimize the space between two displays in a multi-monitor setup. They also feature a built-in KVM application that will allow users to display images from two PCs on one screen simultaneously. A software SDK is provided by Dell to allow users to take a more hands-on approach to customizing the settings on the displays.

One of the most significant features these displays have is support for the AdobeRGB color gamut. The 32-inch display features 99.5 percent support for AdobeRGB, while the smaller displays have complete support for it. With the higher color reproduction abilities of these displays, they should prove to be popular with users who extensively edit video and images.

These displays are expected to come out later this year. The 25-inch display will cost $649.99, while the 27-inch model carries a price of $899.99. A price hasn't been set yet for the 32-inch monitor.

Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.