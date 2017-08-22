Watch The Launch Trailer For 'Destiny 2'

The wait for Destiny 2 is nearly over, and Bungie is keeping fans excited for its debut with another video. This week at Gamescom, the studio uploaded the game’s launch trailer two weeks ahead of Destiny 2’s release.

The trailer focuses on the campaign, and Bungie described the story as “a world without light.” Dominus Ghaul and the Red Legion invade The Last City and capture the massive Traveler, which is tasked with protecting humanity. Because of the Red Legion’s assault, your powers, which helped defeat hordes of enemies, are extinguished. With the help of the Vanguard’s leaders, you’ll acquire new powers and weapons to fight back against the Red Legion and release the Traveler from its imprisonment.

In terms of PC-specific features, Destiny 2 will support 21:9 ultra-wide monitors, and it’s playable at 4K resolution with uncapped framerates. Nvidia announced yesterday that the game would also feature SLI support and high dynamic range (HDR), which provides a higher contrast between light and dark images.



September 6 marks the release of Bungie’s latest title on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re playing on PC, you’ll have to wait until October 24 to get your hands on the full game, but a small sampling is available next week as part of a short beta session. You’ll get to try the opening story mission, participate in a cooperative strike, and fight against other players in two game modes in the Crucible.